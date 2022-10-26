Students doing a summer project alerted UNC to lead in campus water, records show

Korie Dean
·5 min read

UNC-Chapel Hill officials were first made aware that there was lead in campus water fixtures by a professor at the university who had students test for the toxic metal as part of a summer project, records obtained by The News & Observer show.

George Battle, UNC vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management, confirmed the information to The N&O in an interview Tuesday.

“It was indeed a professor with a summer class,” Battle said.

In an email sent Aug. 1, professor Drew Coleman informed Kim Haley, industrial hygiene manager for the university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) that, through testing performed as part of a summer project, students had found “several” drinking fountains on campus with “dangerously high concentrations of lead.”

The discovery by Coleman’s students eventually led to EHS testing for lead in water fixtures around campus — a process that is ongoing, and that has thus far this semester revealed lead in water fixtures in more than a dozen campus buildings.

Coleman, a professor in the university’s Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences and the chair of the Environment, Ecology and Energy Program, said in the email that he runs “an isotope geochemistry lab that specializes in lead analyses.”

“As part of a summer project, we had students from Robeson Early College analyze lead in drinking fountains across campus,” Coleman wrote.

The N&O attempted to contact Coleman by phone Wednesday for additional information about his students’ tests, but has not heard back.

EHS tested for lead more than 20 days after Coleman’s email

It is unclear from the records whether Coleman performed additional testing or analysis, as he stated he would do in his original Aug. 1 email. In an email sent Aug. 9, Coleman informed Haley that he had “found an error in the calculations” and that he could “no longer use these results.”

An email sent by EHS executive director Cathy Brennan on Sept. 6 said Coleman “did not have new data” — though, by that point, EHS had already confirmed lead in building water fixtures through the department’s independent testing.

A sticker on a fountain in Phillips Hall on the UNC Chapel Hill campus notes the tester and testing date for detecting lead in the water.
A sticker on a fountain in Phillips Hall on the UNC Chapel Hill campus notes the tester and testing date for detecting lead in the water.

Battle on Tuesday told The N&O that Coleman’s first communication with EHS about his students’ test results prompted the department to “immediately” take action and perform testing to confirm the results.

Emails obtained by The N&O appear to show that Haley with EHS responded to Coleman on Aug. 8, one week after the professor’s initial email.

EHS first tested for lead in three drinking fountains in Wilson Library — one of the buildings where Coleman’s students identified potential lead — on Aug. 22, the emails show. Tests were returned to EHS on Aug. 29, confirming that lead was present in the fountains, and occupants of Wilson Library were first notified about the results on Aug. 30.

EHS then performed additional testing in Wilson Library, informing building occupants on Sept. 9 that an additional drinking fountain and several sinks had been found to have lead in the water.

Lead was then identified in seven other buildings in September, followed by multiple other buildings, including in residence halls and student rooms.

Universities are not required to test for lead in water

Unlike public water systems, which are required under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule to regularly monitor customer water for lead, there are no federal requirements for universities to test for lead in campus water regularly, or at all.

“There is no guideline for when you test or how you test,” Battle told The N&O.

In an email sent on Sept. 2, Brennan said the university does not test “on a schedule” and that previous records of testing are for “just one offs when someone requested.” In a Sept. 20 email, Brennan told an occupant of Fordham Hall — where lead was found in one drinking fountain in September — that “we do test by request if someone believes there is a water quality issue.”

Since lead was discovered on campus this semester, UNC has implemented a three-phase approach to testing water fixtures on campus for lead. The phased approach to testing “is intended to find the fixtures that have the highest likelihood of containing lead first to mitigate the potentially highest health risks as quickly as possible,” UNC spokesperson Erin Spandorf previously told The N&O.

Notices posted on a drinking fountain in Hamilton Hall on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus warns people not to drink the water because testing for lead is underway.
Notices posted on a drinking fountain in Hamilton Hall on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus warns people not to drink the water because testing for lead is underway.

The university is currently in the second phase, which targets water fixtures in buildings that were built in or prior to 1930. The third phase will target buildings that were built in or prior to 1990.

“We really take the health and safety of the university community extremely seriously, and that’s why we’re moving so aggressively to do it,” Battle said of the university’s testing plan.

Health testing available on campus

Lead, even at low levels of exposure and ingestion, is known to cause adverse health effects, especially in children and pregnant women. In adults, the EPA says, lead exposure can lead to cardiovascular effects, increased blood pressure, hypertension, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems in both men and women.

Health testing is available at no cost to UNC faculty, staff and students who work or study in the affected buildings where lead has been identified.

To access health testing, students and post-doctoral fellows are instructed to contact UNC Campus Health at 919-966-2281. Faculty and staff seeking health testing should contact the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic by phone at 919-966-9119. Non-student and non-employee community members and visitors who have health concerns are instructed to consult with their physicians.

The university has thus far not reported any known adverse health affects or concerning blood lead levels related to the identification of lead on campus.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it