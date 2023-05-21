Students create macramé art while learning through ArtsSmarts P.E.I. program

Ashlyn Sanderson, left, and Sadie Sudsbury say they enjoyed working with their hands and learning a new skill at school. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC - image credit)

It's easy once you get the hang of it.

Eighty-five students from East Wiltshire School in Cornwall, P.E.I., learned how to create some macramé as part of an ArtsSmarts P.E.I. project.

Their artworks were not just for class: The students' final creations were on display at Charlottetown's Confederation Centre earlier this month.

Home economics teacher Jody MacDonald came up with the idea.

She said there is a multicultural aspect to macramé, and she was able to develop it into the social studies program.

"It would have been for household use — making mats, making blankets — and later it comes into an art form. Then, we learned how it went from Arabic culture and how it trended into North American culture in the '60s and the '70s," she said.

As part of the ArtsSmarts P.E.I. program, local artists collaborate with Island teachers to engage students in new and creative ways.

The students were taught the techniques of knotting and beading macramé cords by Kaitlin Lawrence.

MacDonald said Lawrence was really great with the students, and has lots of experience making all kinds of macramé pieces, including purses, clothing and wall hangings.

She said the feedback from the students was really positive and the students enjoyed working independently — once they got the hang of it.

"Whenever the instruction first started and they were first starting to make their knots, they're like, 'Oh no, I'm not going to be able to do this' or 'This is going too fast.' Then, after probably four or six knots, you can hear the talk change amongst themselves. They're like, 'Oh, I got it'. And 'Look at this. I can do this on my own,'" MacDonald said.

"That was the biggest thing: Your hands come off and their hands go on. And then they're proud of what they've made because they've done it independently."

Seeing art in new places

MacDonald said another goal is helping students learn to appreciate art.

"So whenever they're walking by something or they're looking through a magazine, they'll stop and they'll think, 'Oh, that's macramé. Look at that detail. That must have taken a lot of time to do,'" she said.

All 85 of the macramé art pieces were displayed at the Confederation Centre, so everyone could see the students' work.

"The curators did an amazing job installing this," MacDonald said.

"I came around the corner, and when I saw all 85 hanging there collectively I was just so proud of them. And watching their expressions too as the students and parents came into view ... You could tell that they're very proud of themselves."

'I hadn't heard the word before'

Thirteen-year-old Ashlyn Sanderson and 12-year-old Sadie Sudsbury said it was great to see their work displayed.

They said learning macramé was easy — but they admit they were intimidated at first.

"I hadn't heard the word before," Sanderson said. "Whenever she said it, I was wondering what it was. And then Caitlin came out with the example and was really cool-looking."

Sudsbury agreed.

"It takes a lot of frustration and ability to do it, but then once I started, I could do it without thinking about it," she said.

Everybody's using the same medium. But then we have 85 different, unique looks. - Jody MacDonald

Both students learned a lot about the history of macramé — as well as some other things, too.

"It took a lot of math to measure out and see where the knot should be to make your own design and stuff," Sudsbury said.

Teacher Jody MacDonald said it was so interesting to see what each student created, given access to the same materials.

"Some students chose to paint their own beads and some even put designs on their painted beads," she said.

"It looks like everybody's using the same medium. But then we have 85 different, unique looks at the end of it, whether they chose to drop their knots at different heights or with their bead selection."

There are 16 ArtsSmarts projects happening in schools Island-wide this year.

Projects will also be displayed at the Eptek Art and Culture Centre in Summerside and King's Playhouse in Georgetown over the next several weeks.