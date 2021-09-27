Students Cheat in REET Exams Using ‘Bluetooth Slippers’, Held by Police

When it comes to cheating, students can be some of the most creative people on the planet! A new case of unique cheating methods has come to the fore. Rajasthan Police has arrested five people for cheating with bluetooth devices hidden inside the sole of their slippers in a highly competitive exam for selecting teachers for government schools in Rajasthan.

According to the police, an entire gang was active in executing this cheating racket ahead of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, or REET. As soon as the first candidate was caught cheating in Ajmer, the rest of the members also came under the grip. Similar slippers with bluetooth and mobiles were seized in Bikaner and Sikar.

Superintendent of Police in Bikaner, Preeti Chandra said that Trilok, Omprakash, Madan Gopal, Ram and Kiran Devi were arrested and are currently being interrogated.

The slippers were specially designed for cheating purposes. "The chappal is such it has an entire phone inside and a Bluetooth device. The candidate had a device inside his ear and someone from outside the exam hall was helping him cheat," police officer Ratan Lal Bhargav said in a statement to NDTV.

These chappals were crafted with utmost finesse and some reports claim that they were sold with the hardware to the candidates who took the exam for as much as Rs 2 lakh.

Ajmer police officer Jagdish Chandra Sharma said, "We found one man with devices in his slippers to help him cheat. We caught him at the beginning of the exam. We are finding out where all he has links and who all are involved. We immediately alerted other districts as well. In the next phase of the exam, nobody can go in with slippers, shoes or socks into the exam centre."

Given the highly competitive nature of the REET exam, mobile internet and SMS services were snapped in several districts of Rajasthan for 12 hours to prevent cheating. But who can deter the will of students who have made up their mind?

Story continues

(With inputs from NDTV).

Also Read: 14-Year-Old Sells Dahi Kachori To Support His Family, Netizens Lend Helping Hand

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways in Punjab, Haryana; Traffic AffectedStudents Cheat in REET Exams Using ‘Bluetooth Slippers’, Held by Police . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.