Student's Campus Photo After Completing 1st Year amid Covid-19 Will Leave You in Splits

Am I visible? Are you able to hear me? I can’t hear you! Since the COVID-19 shutdown, this has become a constant chant when connecting with anyone digitally. Digital communication was the only mode of connectivity, especially for school and college students. While people were previously using smartphones and other devices to engage in chat, interviews, or entertainment, the pandemic made digital communication a necessity and overwhelmed us. A Twitter User @idkyar tweeted a picture along with the description, “the first year ended, here’s a beautiful picture of my campus”. The photo included the Google Meet and Microsoft Teams icon.

The description was a sarcastic statement pointing towards the end of the college year without visiting the college campus.

first year ended, here's a beautiful picture of my campus pic.twitter.com/PwAPyRcduM — prakriti (@idkyar) July 14, 2021

Educational institutes in India too have been using platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom for conducting classes, online evaluations and presentations. Even the companies have been using these platforms for their day-to-day functioning.

The tweet had Twitter users laughing in tears over the humour and truth of the post. About thirty-four thousand people liked the tweet. The tweet has gained nine thousand retweets and over a hundred comments.

Twitter users replied to the humorous post in witty manners. Some followed the trend and continued posting some pictures from online classes and giving it a funny twist, while some others expressed their deteriorated stress due to online lectures. A user posted a screenshot of their online class, sarcastically saying that it is the group photo of their class. Another user posted a video sharing the disruptions and difficulties faced in online classes.

Story continues

And this is the group photo of my class : pic.twitter.com/0CTfF3V4Ze — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) July 14, 2021

Following the closure of educational institutions, the government pushed for online education to ensure academic consistency owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most high-end private and governmental institutions have successfully transitioned to online platforms such as Zoom, Google Classrooms, Microsoft Teams, and others, many others still find it a tough job. Albeit online classes give students the flexibility to attend classes at any time from any location, the difficulties of online schooling are numerous.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here