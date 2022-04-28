Student suffers minor injuries in assault by another student at Park Hill High School

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that took place Thursday at Park Hill High School.

The incident occurred between two students, according to Nicole Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Park Hill School District.

A student suffered minor injuries and is in good condition. Students were released from the school late as a precaution.

Deputies are still at the school talking to a person of interest, Kirby said.

The incident comes a couple weeks after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was fatally stabbed inside a school bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City. Another 14-year-old student has been charged with murder.

There has been a rise in threats this school year in the Kansas City area. The Star has tracked at least 20 threats made at districts across the metro.

Last month, 18-year-old student Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder in Johnson County after a shooting at Olathe East High School. A school resource officer, assistant principal and Elmore were shot in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.