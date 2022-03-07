Is your student stressed after the Olathe East shooting? Here are tips and resources

Friday’s shooting at Olathe East stunned much of the community and may have families and their students on edge for weeks to come. The violent encounter between a student and a school resource officer left three people injured.

Olathe East welcomed its students back to campus on Monday and made sure students had additional support for those who may be experiencing undue stress.

In a message to families, Olathe East principal Kerry Lane assured parents that there will be more counselors, one-on-one support and even therapy dogs rotating between classrooms.

The National Association of School Psychologists has a number of tips for families dealing with traumatic events. Families are encouraged to reassure their students that they are safe and make time to talk openly about what has happened.

Families should also review school safety procedures, monitor their students’ behavior and emotional state and limit TV programs covering the event and conversations that express strong opinions about the event.

“I know it’s such a cliche but it’s okay to not be okay,” Olathe North High School student Imaje Harvey told The Star in October 2021.

Harvey is a leader in mental health and works closely with Zero Reasons Why, a suicide prevention program. She shared advice for how families can better navigate mental health issues.

“Really check in with your kids and not just a quick hey how are you doing? Say how have you been? Are you OK? Is your workload OK? Ask them questions about what their stress is like,” Harvey said. “Sometimes kids just can’t function with everything going on. Listen to your kid when they’re telling you I’m struggling with this. I don’t think I can do this today.”

For students who may need additional support outside of school, check out these organizations and hotlines that can help.

KANSAS CITY AREA GROUPS

Humana Community Response Line: Support with traumatic events. 888-673-1154

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Greater Kansas City chapter: 816-226-6798, namigreaterkc.org

Story continues

Missouri Department of Mental Health: For Missourians in the Kansas City area. 888-279-8188, dmh.mo.gov

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare: Crisis line: 913-788-4200, wyandotcenter.org

Johnson County Mental Health Center: Crisis line: 913-268-0156, jocogov.org

Zero Reasons Why: Teen suicide prevention project, based in Johnson County but open to all. zeroreasonswhy.org

Comprehensive Mental Health Services: Family and youth support provided. 816-254-3652, thecmhs.com

The Family Conservancy: Mental health help for the whole family. 913-742-4357, thefamilyconservancy.org

Mattie Rhodes Center: Youth and young adult services. 816-471-2536, mattierhodes.org

NATIONAL RESOURCES

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 800-950-6264, nami.org. For those in crisis, text “NAMI” at 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255), suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Mental Health America: Offers a free online mental health screening at mhanational.org

The Trevor Project hotline: 24/7 suicide prevention help for LGBTQ youths. 866-488-7386, thetrevorproject.org

Crisis Text Line: 24/7 access to a crisis counselor. Text “home” to 741741 or go to crisistextline.org