Student stabbed outside Grant High in third attack near L.A. campus since June

Grant High School in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. (Los Angeles Unified School District)

Two students were assaulted and one was stabbed outside Ulysses S. Grant High School on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed. It was the third violent incident near campus this year that involved students from the school.

The L.A. School Police Department received calls around 1:40 p.m. about the attack outside the school, in the 13000 block of Oxnard Street in Van Nuys. "During the assault one victim was stabbed," said department spokeswoman Nina Buranasombati in a statement.

The two male students, a sophomore and junior, had just left campus and were walking to their car in a park adjacent to the school, said Gil Gamez, the head of the school police officers union.

The attackers, around four individuals, emerged from a black car and asked the students where they were from, known to be a gang challenge. They then attacked the two boys, and one student received multiple knife wounds, said Gamez, who said he was briefed on the incident by sources with knowledge about the investigation.

"The two victims transported themselves to a local hospital. Both are in stable condition," according to Buranasombati. "No other students or staff have been impacted by this incident and the Grant High School campus is safe. The Los Angeles School Police Department is the lead investigating agency."

In a previous incident, a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest and arm, allegedly by another student at the high school, in September. And in June, a student was wounded by gunfire on the perimeter of the school around dismissal time. The LAPD indicated that the shooting was "believed to be gang related."

Grant High's principal, Rebecca McMurrin, emailed parents informing them of the off-campus stabbing, adding that the "campus remains safe for instruction."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.