Student stabbed during fight on last day of school at Encina High, Sacramento sheriff says

A student was reportedly stabbed Tuesday morning at Encina High School in Arden Arcade, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and San Juan Unified School District.

A high school student was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. One other juvenile was detained.

Encina High and nearby Katherine Johnson Middle School, on Bell Street near Arden Way, were placed on precautionary shelter-in-place orders around 10:20 a.m. following an “altercation” on the Encina campus, San Juan Unified said in a statement on its website.

The incident happened on the last day of school for Encina High and other San Juan Unified School District campuses.

San Juan Unified in an update just after 11 a.m. said the two schools would remain in shelter-in-place protocols through the end of the school day, which will remain as scheduled at the campuses. The district also allowed parents to pick up their students earlier than scheduled dismissal time.

The family of the injured student has been contacted, the school district said. No other students or staff were hurt.