Student rescued after falling into storm drain at Swift Elementary School in Arlington

A student fell into a storm drain at Swift Elementary School in Arlington about 3:30 p.m., district officials announced.

The Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene and worked over an hour to free the student, according to Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Arlington ISD officials said they would provide more details as soon as possible.