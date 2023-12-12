Student praises Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper for career boost

Ms Oxton said farming was "not an easy job, but I wouldn't have it any other way"

A farming student said the backing she had received from a TV personality was "going to help me massively".

Caitlin Oxton, 20, is one of the first students to receive a bursary launched by Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper.

The bursary aims to support those who are not from an agricultural background, like Mr Cooper himself.

The student, from Clifton in Bedfordshire, said: "This is a really valuable opportunity to help get into the career I want."

Mr Cooper, 24, shot to fame overnight when he appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm, which follows TV's Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the Cotswolds.

The bursary will provide £3,000 to support students in exploring different paths to agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Mr Cooper himself.

Ms Oxton is currently in her second year at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) in Gloucestershire, studying Live Farm Management.

Ms Oxton said tractor work was the most enjoyable element of farming

She chose to pursue a career in agriculture as a teenager because she loves working outdoors and a entry-level course was available in the college near her family home.

"I didn't want to do A-levels, so I thought I'll have a look at what Shuttleworth College's courses are and agricultural seems best suited to me," she recalled.

After gaining experience in the industry, she said: "It's certainly not an easy job, but I wouldn't have it any other way to be honest. It's so nice to work around like-minded people and be outside."

The student met Kaleb Cooper (left), who she said "was so lovely and so supportive"

Ms Oxton currently works at dairy farm A G Burton in Silsoe.

She said the grant to help her studies was a great way to challenge the existing stereotypes of farmers.

The 20-year-old, who is living in Cirencester while at university, said she had worked on some farms where she was one of only two women on the whole site.

"Even now I still get a few funny looks because I'm pretty short myself, so a tiny female farmer, so it's not very common," she said.

Story continues

Ms Oxton said although she had no previous farming experience, "this is what I want to do, I'm not going to do anything else"

The student hopes the financial support will also help others previously excluded from the industry.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, she said: "A lot of it is who you know - not knowing anybody is a bit tricky, so I explained that in my application.

"This opportunity - the massive support financially and socially is going to help me massively."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830