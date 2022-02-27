The student, the Penguin and the king: elite Thai university roiled by dissent

·4 min read

Head of student union forced out as debate on monarchy intensifies


Just a few years ago, student activism and protests were a rarity at Chulalongkorn University – considered Thailand’s most elite and staunchly conservative campus. Yet Thailand’s oldest university, named after King Chulalongkorn, has since become yet another battleground for debate over the role of Thailand’s monarchy and political system.

On Saturday, the head of the student union, Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, said he had been removed from his post by the university, which accused him of activities that damaged its reputation, undermined public order and were incompatible with Thai culture.

“They think I’m symbolic of something they have to get rid of, because now the younger generation are very radical,” he said, adding that it was likely that the university administration wanted to remove anyone who might spur on activism among younger students.

The student union has provoked the ire of royalists by questioning the university’s politics and traditions. On King Chulalongkorn memorial day last year, it announced it had voted to scrap the Phra Kiao coronet parade, a tradition where two students are carried above the shoulders of others, along with the coronet, an emblem of the university, at an annual football match. Student critics described it as a symbol of authoritarianism. The union has also issued statements opposing the university’s decision to grant an honorary doctorate to a prominent business tycoon, and apologising for the role of its alumni in past political protests against ’s government.

But it was perhaps the student union’s choice of speakers at an initiation event that most infuriated conservatives. Young activists who have led mass protests calling for the king’s powers to be curbed, and an exiled dissident who runs a popular Facebook group critical of the monarchy, were invited to address new students through a video link.

Parit Chiwarak, 24, a protest leader known by his nickname, Penguin, showed his middle finger and told the audience that the university belonged to students and the people – not to the administration. He faces a raft of legal charges over his role in leading mass protests in 2020 calling for the royal budget to be cut, and for its influence across politics and society to be curbed. The protests shocked the political establishment, and broke a long-held taboo around criticism of the royals.

Since July 2020, more than 1,700 people have been charged under various laws for expressing their political views and taking part in protests.

Parit, who faces hundreds of years in prison over his activism, was released last week after spending more than 200 days in pre-trial detention. The court requested bail of 2m baht for his release; within hours, an online campaign raised more than 10m baht. Anon Nampa, a human rights lawyer and prominent activist, remains in detention.

Alongside a legal clampdown, other forms of pressure have been exerted by those who oppose the calls for reform – from attempts by one university to censor student artwork deemed too political to threats by some companies that graduates who do not attend their graduation ceremony will be blacklisted for employment. The ceremonies, which are presided over by members of the royal family, have been boycotted by some protesters.

Tyrell Haberkorn, professor of Southeast Asian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the targeting of Chotiphatphaisal was part of a much broader pattern of attacks within universities that started after the 2014 coup. “A dean or a department chair will call a student into their office or call a faculty member into their office to say we know you’ve done X, Y, X,” she said.

Elite universities such as Chulalongkorn feel especially threatened by dissent within its student population, said Haberkorn. “Even though students everywhere are rising up, I think somehow they thought it wouldn’t happen where they were.”

Young people’s attitudes towards politics have changed dramatically over the past few years, said Sirin Mungcharoen, known by the nickname Fleur, who recently graduated from Chulalongkorn University. A court ruling that dissolved the popular opposition party Future Forward, provoking the anger of its young support base, was one of several events that galvanised students. The party had been accused of receiving an illegal loan, a claim it denied.

“[In the past] it wasn’t trendy or cool to be into politics,” she said. “Netiwit and other activists like me were seen as strange or different for caring about politics.”

In his earlier years as a student, Chotiphatphaisal refused to participate in a ceremony where first year students prostrate themselves before a statue of King Chulalongkorn. At that time, he said, many students opposed his actions.

Mass protests led by young people have halted, as the authorities have imposed heavy legal penalties on organisers. Yet activists say that change is inevitable. “Some of my professors say, and I agree, [the establishment] won the battle, but not the war,” said Netiwit.

There are other students who will grow to take on the role of activists and protest leaders who have been blocked from positions or detained, said Haberkorn. Younger students in Bangkok’s elite high schools, who will soon progress to higher education, are even more politically engaged than their older peers, Haberkorn added: “The universities have no idea what’s going to hit them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Sheldon Keefe losing patience with Leafs' weaknesses

    The Maple Leafs have a roster stacked with talent but head coach Sheldon Keefe appears to be losing patience with the inconsistency, particularly on the defensive end, that has blighted recent performances. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar asks if his publicly shared sentiments are directed towards the players or if Keefe is sending a message to management ahead of the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.