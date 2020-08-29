New Jersey mayor rescinds $2,500 police overtime bill sent to student who organized BLM protest

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS – A day after making national headlines for sending a police overtime bill to the 18-year-old organizer of a local Black Lives Matter protest, Mayor Mario Kranjac says he reached out to the organizer to rescind the bill.

Kranjac said Saturday that he sent information to the organizer, Emily Gil, saying he had been told “that all private events requiring police overtime should be paid for by the organizers.”

“It was never intended as a fine, but rather as a fee,” Kranjac said. “I have researched the issue further with my own counsel and I am hereby rescinding the bill, subject to our Council’s ratification of my action.”

After holding the protest in July, Gil received a letter from Kranjac that said that she owed the borough $2,499.26 for police overtime.

Gil confirmed that Kranjac had reached out but "also made excuses as to why he billed me in the first place."

"He said that it was routine and that he was given advice to give me a fee," she said.

"Which makes no sense because it wasn’t an official fee --- again, it was a letter. He also didn’t apologize to me which is infuriating."

State legislators called the bill “outrageous” and county officials referred to it as an “onerous charge.”

There have even been calls for the ACLU to investigate the legality of such a charge.

