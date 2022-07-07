Some student loans may soon be easier to forgive. Here’s what that could mean for you

Moira Ritter
·6 min read
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Federal student loan programs might be more easily accessible, more forgiving and available to more people soon under new regulations proposed by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Biden administration’s proposed rules, unveiled on Wednesday, July 6, seek to expand and improve existing programs that have previously received criticism for their limited accessibility and ease of use, the department said in a news release.

Among the new regulations are provisions for expanding borrower defense in instances where colleges are accused of lying or taking advantage of borrowers, easing and expanding the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, removing interest capitalization in certain cases and allowing a broader set of disability statuses to be included in qualifying for discharges.

“If a borrower qualifies for student loan relief, it shouldn’t take mountains of paperwork or a law degree to obtain it,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release. “These proposed regulations will protect borrowers and save them time, money, and frustration, and will hold their colleges responsible for wrongdoing.”

As of 2021, the Federal Reserve reported that 30% of all adults say they “incurred at least some debt for their education.” Of those adults who incurred debt for their education, 20% still owed debt as of last year, and 12% of those who owed debt were behind on their payments.

The median amount of education debt among adults with outstanding payments was reported to be between $20,000-$24,999.

Biden has reportedly been mulling forgiving some portion of federal student loans, with polls showing a majority of people in the U.S. supporting forgiving up to $10,000 in loan debt per each borrower.

But Jason Altmire, president and CEO of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a trade association representing for-profit colleges, slammed the proposed rules as “a clear and troubling message that the Department intends to use the rulemaking process to discharge federal student loans en masse while hurting unfavored institutions and their students in the process.”

“This is an unprecedented expansion of the Department’s authority that was never contemplated by Congress and that will have substantial negative economic consequences on institutions and taxpayers,” Altmire said.

If you hold student loan debt, here’s what the new changes — which the department says will be finalized by Nov. 1 — could mean for you.

Protection from predatory behavior by colleges

The new regulations would help borrowers receive debt forgiveness in instances where their college is accused of taking advantage of them or lying. These situations include “allowing for group claims, eliminating overly strict limits on when borrowers can file a claim, expanding the type of misconduct that can lead to an approved claim to include aggressive and deceptive recruitment practices, and ensuring borrowers receive timely decisions about their claims,” the release says.

Furthermore, the department proposes prohibiting colleges from making borrowers sign arbitration agreements and instead promising borrowers a chance to take their case to court.

This regulation aims to increase transparency in arbitration proceedings, helping the/department better investigate possible wrongdoing by colleges.

The department also proposed automatic discharges to borrowers enrolled in a college that closes so long as the borrower was enrolled within 180 days prior to the closure and did not complete their education at the school.

“The Department has seen a significant number of college closures, and often these schools leave borrowers holding debt but no degree. Many of those borrowers default on their loans after the closure,” the release says.

Some analysts are pushing back against the department’s push for borrower defense. The included provisions could be weaponized against for-profit institutions and should instead aim for greater balance between protecting students and institutions, according to Nicholas Kent, chief policy officer at CECU.

“We don’t think it is grounded in existing statue, and we think it suffers from inadequate due process protection,” Kent told McClatchy News.

Public service workers and loan forgiveness

The existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program offers loan forgiveness for public service workers employed full-time by qualifying federal, state, local or tribal organizations and non-profits organizations.

Under the new regulations, obtaining forgiveness through PSLF would be easier for borrowers, allowing more payments to qualify within the program, including lump sum and late payments, along with certain forbearances and deferments, such as a cancer treatment deferment.

The proposal also seeks to expand access to the program to a greater number of workers and to create a formal reconsideration process for denied applications.

“These tools have been around in the department’s toolbelt for a while,” Kent said. “The department is proposing to expand those tools to make the benefits that flow from the loan forgiveness provision much more generous for borrowers.”

Cap on how much interest is added to payments

The broadest rule proposed by the department suggest capping interest capitalization when it is not required under statute.

As of July 1, student loan interest rates are more expensive, with rates increasing by a sizable 1.26 percentage points. New undergraduate student loans climbed 33.8% while graduate student loans rose 23.9% and direct PLUS loans grew 20.1%, according to reporting from Forbes. Existing federal student loans were not impacted by the change as they operate on a fixed rate.

Given the increase in interest, the new provision could limit how much interest borrowers can accrue on their principal balance.

Under the proposed regulations, borrowers struggling to repay their loans could get a boost as the department exempts capitalization “when a borrower enters repayment, exits forbearance, defaults on a student loan, and exits most of the income-driven repayment plans,” the release says.

Borrowers with disabilities and loan forgiveness

The proposed regulations included a provision to expand the set of disability statuses recognized as eligible for forgiveness and eliminate barriers that make the process for discharge overly long and complicated. This includes doing away with the three-year income-monitoring period for certain borrowers and expanding the limited types of documentation borrowers need to submit to demonstrate qualification for relief.

For borrowers with disabilities, this means a greater number of borrowers will have access to discharges. The process to receive forgiveness will also be easier and more accessible.

When can you expect to see changes?

Within the next week, the department will publish an official version of the proposals and begin accepting public comments for a period of 30 days. After a review period, the department will respond to comments in the finalized ruling which is expected by Nov. 1.

Following the release of the finalized version, the Office of Management and Budget will review the rules and seek feedback from other federal agencies before the White House clears the rule.

If all goes to plan, the proposed rules will be implemented by July 1, 2023.

Your credit score may see a boost, thanks to changes around medical debt. What to know

Many millennials worry they won’t be able to afford the life they want, poll finds

College enrollment shrinks by over 1 million students during pandemic, report say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Leading off: Trout's strikeout slump, deGrom's rehab start

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ TROUT DROUGHT Angels star Mike Trout has struck out in seven straight at-bats during a tough series in Houston. Trout was 0 for 4 on Saturday after going 0 for 3 on Friday night against the Astros, fanning every time. “Just losing my posture up there,” he said. “It makes my swing long. Just grinding through some stuff with the lower half. It’ll be all right.” The three-time AL MVP is having another stellar season, with a .378 on-base av

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006-09, and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers. Grier

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-