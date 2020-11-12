Student Loan Bankruptcy Gap: New paper aims to bust 'the myth that student loans are not dischargeable'

Recent court rulings prove that student debt can be erased in personal bankruptcy.

But most borrowers aren’t aware of that fact, and lenders routinely exploit that ignorance.

“About half of all bankrupt student loan debtors would obtain relief if they took the appropriate legal steps,” Jason Iuliano, an expert on student loan debt and bankruptcy, asserted in an upcoming article in the Duke Law Journal. “Unfortunately, because nearly everyone has bought into the myth that student loans are not dischargeable, most debtors do not take those steps.”

The general acceptance of that myth created the Student Loan Bankruptcy Gap, which is “an unprecedented situation in the law,” according to the paper. “Nowhere else have so many people sought legal relief while so few have obtained it.”

The Student Loan Bankruptcy Gap has persisted for decades, according to Iuliano, due to creditor manipulation: Lenders preemptively settle cases that would form the basis for broader student debt cancellation through bankruptcy.

Based on an analysis of student loan bankruptcy proceedings, Iuliano found that lenders actively “stack the set of cases that go to trial in their favor” to make the process more difficult for student loan borrowers seeking relief during the personal bankruptcy process.

“Specifically,” the paper stated, “the data show that creditors have adopted a case selection strategy” that “distorts” legal decisions and “masks the true likelihood of obtaining a student loan discharge.”

This amounts to “strategic settlement — a process that involves settling unfavorable cases to avoid adverse precedent and aggressively litigating favorable cases to tilt the law in their favor.” And through this strategy, “creditors have successfully cultivated a myth of non-dischargeability — a myth that scholars, bankruptcy attorneys, and media commentators all subscribe to.”

‘Throw 50 grand at a case and make it go away’

The personal bankruptcy process related to student debt initially appears relatively straightforward.

A debtor looking for financial relief generally files for either chapter 7 or 13 bankruptcy and then takes the step of filing an adversary proceeding for their student debt.

The commonly-believed notion is that the debtor’s student loans are excluded from any relief, and statistics seem to support that belief. But the opposite is true.

Under bankruptcy law, student loan debt is dischargeable in two ways.

Either a student debtor successfully argues that their student loan wasn’t an “educational benefit” as defined by section 523(a)(8) of the bankruptcy code, and can hence be canceled or “discharged” by a court, or they successfully argue that the debt creates an “undue hardship.”

When a debtor makes that first argument — that the loan isn’t an educational benefit — the lender has frequently pushed to settle that case, Iuliano noted, so that a judge’s ruling wouldn’t create an adverse precedent for creditors.

In other words, because settling the case shields winning arguments from public view because they are mostly confidential, they won’t have any effect on the way future cases play out in court.

“Let's just say there’s an average consumer bankruptcy attorney, and their client comes to them,” Iuliano explained to Yahoo Finance. The plaintiff’s attorney, looking at the case, would look at the available resources and pull old cases. “But what they’re not going to do … is look for the settlements, because those aren’t precedential, they're not binding, and many of them are confidential.”