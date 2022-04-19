Your Student Loan Is About To Get More Expensive

Vicky Spratt
·5 min read

The interest rates on student loans are going up. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS – an economic research organisation based in London), high inflation is going to cause a “rollercoaster” for the interest rates for English and Welsh graduates who took out a student loan after 2012.

This is because of two things: firstly, changes made by the government – announced in the spring statement – to the way that student loan repayments work and, secondly, rising inflation.

‘Inflation’ is a term used to describe what happens when the price of stuff goes up and reduces the purchasing power of your money. For instance, your weekly shop is suddenly £45 instead of £23 but the items in your basket haven’t changed.

By now, you’re probably hearing newsreaders say the phrase ‘cost of living’ in your sleep. But do you have a sense of what it actually means for you? A quick glance at your monthly outgoings – which will have gone up recently – and now your student loan statement tells you all you need to know.

Cost of living. These three words have become convenient and rather nebulous shorthand for the most extreme rise in the cost of essentials seen in generations because of rising inflation.

UK inflation has risen to 7% this month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That’s the highest it has been for 30 years. It is being pushed up by surges in the price of fuel, energy and food, which is putting an ever greater pressure on ordinary people’s household budgets. The phrase ‘cost of living’ hardly does justice to the impact of this social and economic crisis. Similarly, these words are not enough when trying to explain what is about to happen to student loans for those affected.

Recent graduates in England and Wales who earn less than £49,130 and were being charged 1.5% interest will be charged 9% interest from September. Those who earn more will go from paying 4.5% to 12%.

If you took out a student loan after 2012, the interest rate on that loan is based on something known as the retail price index (RPI). This is the variation in cost of retail goods like food, clothes and furniture.

Because RPI went up in March, recent graduates in England and Wales who earn less than £49,130 and were being charged 1.5% interest will be charged 9% interest from September.

For current students and graduates who go on to earn more than £49,130, the maximum interest rate that they can be charged will go up from its current level of 4.5% to what the IFS calls an “eye-watering” 12%.

According to IFS calculations, this means that with a typical student loan balance of around £50,000, a high-earning recent graduate would incur around £3,000 in interest over six months.

To put that figure in context, it is more than someone earning three times the average salary for recent graduates would usually repay during the same time period.

As I’ve previously reported, we ought to think of student loan repayments as a graduate income tax. Graduates who incur high amounts of interest during this period of inflation will have more to pay off in the long run.

This matters. Take my own situation, for instance. I did not go to university after 2012 so I won’t be affected by this particular interest rate hike but, more than a decade after graduating, I am still nowhere near paying off my student loan and my monthly repayments are now in excess of £200. If I were impacted by this hike, the amount I have to pay would go up. This change will effectively saddle affected graduates with more debt for longer.

Interest rates on student loans should be low and stable.

Ben Waltmann, INSTITUTE FOR FISCAL STUDIES

The IFS is calling on the government to take urgent action. Ben Waltmann is one of the institute’s senior research economists. He said:

“Unless the government changes the way student loan interest is determined, there will be wild swings in the interest rate over the next three years. The maximum rate will reach an eye-watering level of 12% between September 2022 and February 2023.”

Waltmann added that there is “no good economic reason for this”.

In theory, student loans are supposed to be protected by an interest rate cap to stop a situation like this from happening. However, there is a problem with the way that cap functions. Because there is always a delay in the way that interest rates are recorded by the Bank of England, and the Department for Education applies their cap every three months and not every month, there is effectively going to be a six-month lag between student loan interest rates exceeding the cap and student loan interest rates actually being reduced, which is why the rise to 12% will happen unless something is done to stop it.

None of this is inevitable. In fact, experts – including the Office for National Statistics itself – have long argued that RPI is a bad measure of inflation and should not be used in public policy. Perhaps now would be a good time for the government to look at how it is used when it comes to student loans.

“Interest rates on student loans should be low and stable,” Waltmann continued. “The government urgently needs to adjust the way the interest rate cap operates to avoid a significant spike in September.”

Refinery29 has asked the Department for Education to comment on the situation.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

A Decade On, I Am Still Repaying My Student Loan

How Student Loan Changes Affect YOU

Are You Affected By Student Loans U-Turn?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Canadian men's 4x100m Olympic team bumped up to silver as Brits DQ'ed for doping

    Eight months after the Tokyo Olympics, Canada is adding one more silver medal to its tally. The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team was upgraded to silver on Thursday as Great Britain, which placed second in the event, was told to return its medals following sprinter CJ Ujah's doping violation. "We're happy the 4x100 metre athletes will be receiving the medal they earned, and we know their performance inspired many during the difficult second summer of the pandemic," Eric Myles, chief sport of

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Sexual assault survivors should be treated as 'heroes' for coming forward, Winnipeg football coach says

    Warning: This story discusses sexual assault. Some in Winnipeg's football community say it's clear there's still progress to be made in how sexual assault survivors are treated, after five former high school players came forward this month with allegations against a longtime coach dating back years. Kelsey Albert Dana McKay was charged this week with multiple offences, including sexual assault and luring, after Winnipeg police said they got reports from five adults who alleged McKay assaulted th

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.