Student loan forgiveness under fire

Two groups are suing the Biden administration over its plan to forgive up to $39 billion in student loan debt. Tens of thousands of scouts are leaving a weather-beleaguered world gathering in South Korea as a tropical storm approaches. That's Billionaire "Barbie" to you: The summer's biggest movie has made seven figures at the box office.

👋 It's Jane Onyanga-Omara and Julius Lasin, Daily Briefing authors. Are you very agreeable? This personality trait may be why you make less money than your peers.

Now, here's Monday's news.

Lawsuit challenges Biden administration's new $39 billion student loan forgiveness plan

Two groups sued the Biden administration this week over its plan to forgive up to $39 billion in student loan debt for about 804,000 people. The suit by the Cato Institute and Mackinac Center argues that the federal government doesn't have the authority to forgive this debt and that the government is working on an accelerated schedule "to evade judicial review." The Education Department said last month that it was adjusting how it calculates student loan payments, in a move to correct past errors, which would result in about 804,000 people having the balance of their loans erased over the next few months. Read more

Tens of thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm looms

South Korea is preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, scouting officials said Monday. The World Organization of the Scout Movement said it received confirmation from South Korea’s government of the early departure for all participants in the southwestern county of Buan. Read more

About 40,000 scouts — mostly teenagers — from 158 countries came to the jamboree. About 4,500 were from the U.K., representing the largest national contingent, while about 1,000 were from the United States.

The world scouting body had urged South Korea to cut short the World Scout Jamboree as thousands of scouts began leaving the coastal campsite because of a punishing heat wave.

Hundreds of participants were treated for heat-related ailments since the Jamboree began on Wednesday.

Story continues

U.S. scout members prepare to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Buan, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

A sports star. An actor. Now a top diplomat: Why do China's public figures keep disappearing?

Sometimes the disappearance is connected to suggestions there was an affair. There could be hints of professional jealousy. There's many more cases that involve government critics: protesters, human rights champions, Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. Recently, the disappearance that has bewildered China watchersis that of its top foreign affairs diplomat, Qin Gang, who went missing over a month ago. He vanished just as Washington and Beijing made a renewed push to stabilize strained relations. "This is how the system protects itself," said Pavel Slunkin, a former diplomat from Belarus. "Authoritarian governments treat information as a threat. That's why they need to control it.” Read more

Trump says he will request judge in 2020 election case recuse herself

Former President Donald Trump will ask for the federal judge presiding in his criminal case over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election to recuse herself, accusing the judge of being partial against him. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, is known for being one of the tougher judges in cases involving Jan. 6 defendants who were a part of the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol. She has delivered harsher sentences for some defendants than what prosecutors requested. Chutkan has also shown no signs she plans to recuse herself, so it is unlikely Trump will see a different judge. Read more

Donald Trump's lawyer claims efforts to overturn 2020 election were only "aspirational," not criminal

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

This Barbie made $1 billion at the box office

After three weekends in theaters, "Barbie" was expected to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales Sunday, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed "Wonder Woman." The film, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, added another $53 million from North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates. It has been at the top of the box office since the film's release July 21. In modern box-office history, just 53 movies have made more than $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and "Barbie" is now the biggest to be directed by one woman. Read more

Margot Robbie stars as Stereotypical Barbie in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Fans flock to Australia and New Zealand for 2023 World Cup

U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher starred in the team's World Cup round of 16 loss against Sweden and − if not for a millimeter − almost kept the U.S. alive. Sweden defeated Team USA 0-0 (5-4) Sunday, sending the two-time defending champions to their earliest exit in a World Cup. The U.S., four-time winners of the event, struggled during the group stage, but saw its performance dramatically improve against Sweden. The only deficiency for the American side was finishing and putting the ball in the back of the net. Read more about the game and see more photos of all the World Cup action here.

Fans of the United States react as the Round of 16 match during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup against Sweden heads to penalty kicks at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing email here. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Student loan forgiveness under fire