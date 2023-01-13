Student Loan Forgiveness: More Than a Dozen Briefs Have Been Filed in Support of Biden’s Plan

Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
Fernando Llano / AP
Fernando Llano / AP

With the Biden administration’s federal student loan forgiveness plan in limbo due to a series of legal challenges, supporters have been busy filing briefs urging the U.S. Supreme Court to authorize the plan.

Student Loan Forgiveness: Timeline of Events Leading Up To the Supreme Court Review
Learn: Get Your Credit Score On Track With These 3 Tips for Success
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Income-Driven Repayment Proposal Could Shrink Debt for Millions of Americans — Do You Qualify?

Earlier this week, dozens of organizations and individuals — including civil rights groups, labor unions, legal experts and state governments — filed amicus briefs with the nation’s highest court, Yahoo Finance reported. The briefs were filed in anticipation of SCOTUS’s review of lawsuits that challenge the legality of the plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower.

Arguments in a pair of cases — Biden vs. Nebraska and Department of Education vs. Brown — are scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Feb. 18, 2023. A decision is expected by June, which is about 10 months after President Joe Biden first unveiled the loan forgiveness plan.

Although the U.S. Department of Education had hoped to begin canceling student debt as early as November 2022, the plan remains on hold. In response, the Biden administration has extended a loan repayment pause that will end no later than June 30, 2023.

As Yahoo Finance noted, those who filed amicus briefs counter two key arguments made by challengers to the plan. One of those arguments is that the plan oversteps Biden’s executive authority. The other is that states and borrowers who claim that the plan hurts them financially – due to loss of business or potential tax consequences – lack legal standing to challenge the plan.

“These briefs reinforce and expand on the U.S. Department of Justice’s case that student debt relief is legal and necessary and that legal challenges brought against student debt relief lack standing,” the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) said in a Wednesday email to Yahoo Finance.

Find Out: 6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year
Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s New REPAYE Plan Doesn’t Include Parent PLUS Borrowers

The legality of the Biden loan forgiveness plan was challenged almost as soon as it was announced. But even legal experts who question whether the plan is lawful say that the Supreme Court should not reject it. As CNBC reported, that view is shared by William Baude, a law professor at the University of Chicago Law School; and Samuel Bray, a University of Notre Dame law professor.

In an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Baude and Bray wrote that ‘the standing theories that have been thrown at the wall in these cases are wrong, and many of them would have dangerous implications.”

They specifically pointed to lawsuits brought by six Republican-led states. In these suits, the states argue that companies that service federal student loans – including the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA) – would lose profits as a result of federal student loan forgiveness.

But Baude and Bray counter that MOHELA should have brought the legal challenge, and not the states themselves.

“Missouri is not the proper party to pursue relief for MOHELA’s lost loan servicing fees,” Baude and Bray wrote in their brief.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Forgiveness: More Than a Dozen Briefs Have Been Filed in Support of Biden’s Plan

Latest Stories

  • Special counsel appointed for Biden's classified documents, inflation slows: 5 Things podcast

    AG Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to investigate Biden's classified documents, inflation slowed again in December: 5 Things podcast

  • Judy Blume introduces 'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret' trailer, says the movie is 'better than the book'

    The author also explained why the classic book was banned from many libraries in the 1980s.

  • I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

    Swapping some of my favorite snacks and treats for these Costco alternatives has helped me lose 40 pounds and keep the weight off years later.

  • 8 life-hack kitchen appliances that will change the way you cook

    These "game-changer" kitchen appliances have earned 10,000 reviews or more on Amazon Canada.

  • What to do about Biden’s classified documents? Why Republicans aren’t all reacting the way you think

    Some would prefer a special counsel while others want the House to investigate Joe Biden, <strong>Eric Garcia </strong>reports

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh's first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-an

  • AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

    Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s