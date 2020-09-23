Student’s little brother shocks teacher during Zoom lesson: ‘He’s really snitching’

A little boy ratted out his big brother during one of his virtual classes when the older sibling appeared to be taking a nap instead of paying attention.

A video of the mishap was shared on TikTok by fellow student Melissa Saldana, who recorded young Kaleb snitching on his brother, Noah.

In the clip, which has since been viewed over 8.7M times, professor Heather Smith can be seen walking the class through a chemistry lesson when Kaleb suddenly interrupts her with an energetic, “Hello?”

“Hello?” Smith replies.

“It’s me, Kaleb!” the boy says back to the educator. “Who’s this? My brother’s sleeping right now. See? Sleeping.”

“Wow, they’re getting younger every year,” a very calm Smith responds.

“Every year,” the boy adorably agrees.

TikTokers were aghast at the level of treachery leveled at Noah by his own flesh and blood.

“He really snitched him out lmao,” one user wrote.

“It be ya own brother,” said another.

“Why he call him out like that,” said a third.

In a follow-up video, Saldana explained that the professor ejected both Noah and his little brother from the lesson shortly after the outburst in order to maintain order in the virtual classroom.

Thankfully, Noah did not get kicked out of the class permanently — he was fully welcome back to his next lesson. Kaleb, however, may have to wait a few years until he’s old enough to enroll.

