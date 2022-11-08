Student-Led Amaetheon Labs is Working to Revolutionize Sustainability

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Amaetheon Labs has been picking up speed as an emerging force in the fight for environmental sustainability. Founded by CEO Raj Patel and CSO Shloke Patel, the microbiology startup pioneers an organic, novel multi-mode microbial formulation, creating a powerful and sustainable alternative in the fungicide sector. This innovative, patent-pending company will one day revolutionize the way plants are grown. In Amaethon's early stages, they have already raised grant funding, launched a pilot test, received international recognition, and networked with industry leaders. Moving forward, Raj and Shloke are determined to introduce the most effective bio-fungicide on the market, creating a positive impact on the entire agriculture industry.

A Groundbreaking Formula

Current biofungicides are expensive compared to chemical treatments, and other fungicides with a liquid copper base have limited effectiveness and could cause toxic damage to plant tissue. Amaetheon Labs' provides an alternative to chemical fungicides with none of the deadly impacts on humans and the environment while circumventing the high costs of other biofungicides. Emphasizing sustainability with a 100% organic treatment that contributes benefits to the environment, Amaetheon's products are both affordable and effective. Striving to match industry-standard chemical treatments in cost and efficiency, Amaetheon's green solutions simultaneously work as a stimulant for plant growth as well as an anti-fungal treatment.

About Raj Patel & Shloke Patel

Raj and Shloke have always been passionate about environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship. During the early pandemic, when international mango shipments stopped coming into the U.S, they started a produce delivery company to address supply chain deficiencies in organic farms. They called the company Mango United. Since then, they have sold over 16,000 mangoes and 1500 boxes. Now, the two childhood friends have teamed up to enter the startup ecosystem.

Raj Patel presenting Amaethon Labs at the 1517 Summit in San Diego

Having already established two successful companies by age 17, Raj says "I have always been an entrepreneur at heart, and by persistently developing my craft and embracing opportunities, have been able to apply my passions to impact not only my surrounding community but communities across the world." Shloke says, "By constantly growing as a scientist, I have been able to mature individually and work towards my environmental passions." The students look to share their passions with aspiring youth entrepreneurs worldwide. Raj is a national leader at two organizations and Shloke is the President of his school's science buddies club.

Growing Biofungicide Market

Environmentally sustainable practices are the future in plant growth. As the demand for food security in the world is increasing, there has been an increase in the use of pesticides to improve the productivity of crops. Simultaneously, increasing awareness amongst consumers about the use of chemical fungicides and their harmful effects on health has led to the demand for natural alternatives such as biofungicides rising.

As per research conducted by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the demand for organic food in the market is increasing with sales of organic products estimated to be around $52.5M as of 2018. Accordingly, the use of biofungicides as an alternative to chemical fungicides is expected to jump. Governments are also launching initiatives and creating awareness in the agriculture industry about the benefits of using biofungicides, which is also expected to boost the growth of the product in the market.

Hence, the fungicide industry is comfortably moving towards the usage of fungicides. However, certain factors like efficiency and prices are holding these products back from dominating. At Amaethon Labs, researchers are working on launching a market-efficient biofungicide, to solve these issues and reinvent the fungicide sector.

The Startup's Progress

Amaethon Labs's journey began when the students were exposed to the deadly effects synthetic fertilizers were having on ecosystems and human health. Immediately, researchers at Amaethon Labs got in the lab. Following consecutive months of experimental design and research, they stumbled upon the perfect product. Once early test results validated the product, the teen entrepreneurs incorporated and began their journey.

Since then, Raj and Shloke have raised over $15,000 in non-equity funding via grants and donations; They also launched their product in numerous South Florida Farms.

CEO Raj Patel recently attended an invitation-only conference in June where he competed against promising startups and won thousands in R&D grant money. Likewise, CSO Shloke Patel won thousands in R&D grant money from research competitions.

Right now, they are leveraging this capital to conduct supplemental testing on over 1,000 crops while they work with top institutions to validate their work. By January, the startup hopes to have raised at least $50,000 in grants before opening up to equity investments.

Simultaneously, the students have been networking to prepare for their product launch. Accepted to multiple accelerators and incubators, the startup's been setting up the infrastructure needed to license its innovations to industry leaders. Over the past 2 months, Raj has been meeting leading Agtech entrepreneurs, gleaning important perspectives from the established founders.

By this time next year, Amaethon Labs hopes to have sold its products to farms worldwide, redefining the agriculture industry and sustainability.

To learn more, visit AmaetheonLabs.com or contact Raj Patel at raj@amaetheonlabs.com .

