Student-Led Amaetheon Labs is Working to Revolutionize Sustainability

Amaetheon Labs
·4 min read

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Amaetheon Labs has been picking up speed as an emerging force in the fight for environmental sustainability. Founded by CEO Raj Patel and CSO Shloke Patel, the microbiology startup pioneers an organic, novel multi-mode microbial formulation, creating a powerful and sustainable alternative in the fungicide sector. This innovative, patent-pending company will one day revolutionize the way plants are grown. In Amaethon's early stages, they have already raised grant funding, launched a pilot test, received international recognition, and networked with industry leaders. Moving forward, Raj and Shloke are determined to introduce the most effective bio-fungicide on the market, creating a positive impact on the entire agriculture industry.

Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

A Groundbreaking Formula

Current biofungicides are expensive compared to chemical treatments, and other fungicides with a liquid copper base have limited effectiveness and could cause toxic damage to plant tissue. Amaetheon Labs' provides an alternative to chemical fungicides with none of the deadly impacts on humans and the environment while circumventing the high costs of other biofungicides. Emphasizing sustainability with a 100% organic treatment that contributes benefits to the environment, Amaetheon's products are both affordable and effective. Striving to match industry-standard chemical treatments in cost and efficiency, Amaetheon's green solutions simultaneously work as a stimulant for plant growth as well as an anti-fungal treatment.

About Raj Patel & Shloke Patel

Raj and Shloke have always been passionate about environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship. During the early pandemic, when international mango shipments stopped coming into the U.S, they started a produce delivery company to address supply chain deficiencies in organic farms. They called the company Mango United. Since then, they have sold over 16,000 mangoes and 1500 boxes. Now, the two childhood friends have teamed up to enter the startup ecosystem.

Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

Raj Patel presenting Amaethon Labs at the 1517 Summit in San Diego

Having already established two successful companies by age 17, Raj says "I have always been an entrepreneur at heart, and by persistently developing my craft and embracing opportunities, have been able to apply my passions to impact not only my surrounding community but communities across the world." Shloke says, "By constantly growing as a scientist, I have been able to mature individually and work towards my environmental passions." The students look to share their passions with aspiring youth entrepreneurs worldwide. Raj is a national leader at two organizations and Shloke is the President of his school's science buddies club.

Growing Biofungicide Market

Environmentally sustainable practices are the future in plant growth. As the demand for food security in the world is increasing, there has been an increase in the use of pesticides to improve the productivity of crops. Simultaneously, increasing awareness amongst consumers about the use of chemical fungicides and their harmful effects on health has led to the demand for natural alternatives such as biofungicides rising.

As per research conducted by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the demand for organic food in the market is increasing with sales of organic products estimated to be around $52.5M as of 2018. Accordingly, the use of biofungicides as an alternative to chemical fungicides is expected to jump. Governments are also launching initiatives and creating awareness in the agriculture industry about the benefits of using biofungicides, which is also expected to boost the growth of the product in the market.

Hence, the fungicide industry is comfortably moving towards the usage of fungicides. However, certain factors like efficiency and prices are holding these products back from dominating. At Amaethon Labs, researchers are working on launching a market-efficient biofungicide, to solve these issues and reinvent the fungicide sector.

Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
Amaetheon Labs, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

The Startup's Progress

Amaethon Labs's journey began when the students were exposed to the deadly effects synthetic fertilizers were having on ecosystems and human health. Immediately, researchers at Amaethon Labs got in the lab. Following consecutive months of experimental design and research, they stumbled upon the perfect product. Once early test results validated the product, the teen entrepreneurs incorporated and began their journey.

Since then, Raj and Shloke have raised over $15,000 in non-equity funding via grants and donations; They also launched their product in numerous South Florida Farms.

CEO Raj Patel recently attended an invitation-only conference in June where he competed against promising startups and won thousands in R&D grant money. Likewise, CSO Shloke Patel won thousands in R&D grant money from research competitions.

Right now, they are leveraging this capital to conduct supplemental testing on over 1,000 crops while they work with top institutions to validate their work. By January, the startup hopes to have raised at least $50,000 in grants before opening up to equity investments.

Simultaneously, the students have been networking to prepare for their product launch. Accepted to multiple accelerators and incubators, the startup's been setting up the infrastructure needed to license its innovations to industry leaders. Over the past 2 months, Raj has been meeting leading Agtech entrepreneurs, gleaning important perspectives from the established founders.

By this time next year, Amaethon Labs hopes to have sold its products to farms worldwide, redefining the agriculture industry and sustainability.

To learn more, visit AmaetheonLabs.com or contact Raj Patel at raj@amaetheonlabs.com.

SOURCE: Amaetheon Labs



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724432/Student-Led-Amaetheon-Labs-is-Working-to-Revolutionize-Sustainability

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

    OTTAWA — Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation. De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary. The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She also piloted Canada to a fifth-place finish in women's bobsled at the Games. “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is deeply disappointe

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid. Colorado blew a three-goal lead in its previous game, a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Satur

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. has been a star in his role this season

    On the latest edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk shows how Gary Trent Jr. has been masterful working off Pascal Siakam this season.

  • Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-stick

    Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.