Student flashes gun on Instagram and is caught with it at school, Florida cops say

A high school student accused of having a loaded gun at school was arrested after another student reported seeing a video of him flashing the weapon on Instagram, according to a Florida sheriff’s department.

A student told an employee at South Fort Myers High School on Aug. 11 about a video on Instagram showing the 17-year-old student with a firearm, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Administrators and sheriff’s deputies searched the 17-year-old’s car, which was parked in the school’s parking lot, and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Fort Myers is about 160 miles northwest of Miami.

Detectives traced the gun and found it was stolen in July from Leigh Acres, about 18 miles east of Fort Myers. Investigators are still looking into the burglary.

Deputies arrested the teen and charged him with possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

South Fort Myers High School administrators did not immediately return a request for comment.

The school’s first day was Aug. 10, according to the website.

