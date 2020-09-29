Student finance: stick to a budget amid the Covid crisis

For students returning to university, this year will be very different to the last. And for those only beginning, the pandemic has taken away many of the freedoms they should have welcomed when they left home.

But despite local lockdowns of some universities, and bans on parties in others, there is one constant - the struggle to stick to a budget.

A recent survey from the advice site Save the Student put the average monthly cost of going to university at just under £800 – most of that being spent on rent. With part-time jobs thinner on the ground due to coronavirus, many students will need to be especially prudent.

There is help at hand – sites such as Save The Student, UNiDAYS and Student Beans all point out deals that can be found from brands, attractions and services which are eager to get business from both freshers and those returning to college.

So in these extraordinary times, what are the best ways to save during term time?

Choose the right account

Banks are ready to throw any number of perks at students in order to get their business, in the hope that they will continue to bank with them once they leave university. Cashback, awards schemes, free Amazon Prime student membership, free railcards and TOTUM student discount cards are all on offer depending on which bank you go with.

For many, however, the main attraction will be the interest-free overdraft. Both Halifax and Santander offer the most, with up to £1,500 from the start of year one. The other main banks offer similar, if slightly different, amounts – Barclays, Nationwide and HSBC give up to £1,000 while at Bank of Scotland and Lloyds it is £500 in the first six months then £1,000 in months seven to nine.

“It is worth noting that overdrafts are not guaranteed, and they will need to be paid back once a consumer ends their studies,” says Rachel Springall of financial data site Moneyfacts. “It may be tempting to dip into a generous interest-free overdraft, but students would be wise to consider taking on a part-time job and perhaps thinking of ways to save some cash.”

On the main student accounts, Bank of Scotland offers a free TOTUM card worth £25 for three years while its parent, Lloyds, has the same promotion. NatWest gives an Amazon Prime student subscription or a National Express Coachcard or a Tastecard worth £35 – while its stablemate, Royal Bank of Scotland, offers the same. Barclays’ offer is a free 12-month subscription to online library Perlego. At Halifax there’s up to 15% in cashback from certain retailers, and at Santander it is a free railcard. HSBC, meanwhile, offers preferential savings rates. All offer interest-free overdrafts for amounts ranging from £500 to £3,000 depending on what year the student is in.

Making a smart laptop choice

It’s likely that a laptop will be one of the biggest outlays in the first year of university and which one to buy is very much dependent on what the demands of the course are. Some subjects will not need the same level of investment in software as an engineering or computer science degree, for example.

The best cheapest laptops are Chromebooks, which are great if you can do what you need using web applications such as Google Docs. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook 14 is one of the cheapest from £249. It has a fairly average 14-inch screen, reasonable performance with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The keyboard and trackpad are reasonable, too.

There are significant discounts, depending on the seller, which should ease the impact on your wallet. These can vary depending on product and university. Apple gives discounts of between 5% and 10% and also free AirPods right now. Microsoft has a 10% general discount for students on both hardware and software. It also offers free Office 365 Education (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Teams).

There are many more discounts on subscription services available - searching sites like UNiDAYS and Student Beans will turn up a few. Spotify, for one, gives half price on its premium service – at £4.99.

Ensuring books don’t break that bank

Again, depending on the course, buying books can be a heavy burden on your bank account. There are time-honoured ways to reduce the bill – by using the library or buying in second-hand shops close to the university.

Story continues