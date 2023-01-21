Student fights break out after North Crowley-Crowley basketball games, superintendent says

Several fights between students broke out Friday night after basketball games at North Crowley High School between North Crowley and Crowley High, Superintendent Michael McFarland wrote in an online letter to Crowley ISD parents.

“We had great basketball games and a sellout crowd Friday night as Crowley High School and North Crowley High School competed in rivalry matchups with incredible sportsmanship,” McFarland wrote. “However, a small group of individuals chose to engage in behavior that was unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Crowley ISD.”

The fights happened outside after the games ended, he said. School administrators, Crowley ISD police officers and Fort Worth police officers responded “quickly and appropriately to end the fights and disperse the crowds,” he said.

McFarland said that no weapons were involved and no one was seriously injured.

“We are investigating with police, and all students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable,” he wrote. “We will continue to review and improve our safety and security measures as we work together to keep our schools and community safe.”

“This event is not an indication of who we are, but we will learn from it,” McFarland said. “I ask for help from parents, educators and the entire community to reiterate to our children the expectations we have for appropriate behavior.”