Student dies in hospital after stabbing at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City

A student at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City’s South Indian Mound neighborhood has died after he was stabbed inside a school bathroom Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded after 9 a.m. to the school at 4904 Independence Ave. on reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found the victim, a male student, inside a bathroom with stab wounds and immediately began rendering First Aid along with school security. Emergency medical crews responded and took the student to a hospital.

Late Tuesday night, police announced that the student had died of his injuries.

Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said a subject of interest — another student — had been taken into custody and that detectives were still working on the case late Tuesday. She added that the findings would be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office at the close of the investigation.

