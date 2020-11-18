Student dies in halls as man charged with drugs offences
A man has been charged with drug offences, after an 18-year-old collapsed and died at university halls in Cardiff, according to police.
Officers are investigating whether the class A drug ketamine was involved in the death of the female student.
The 18-year-old collapsed in Talybont Court - a halls of residence for first-year students at Cardiff University - and was found by flatmates around midnight on Saturday, police said.
She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she died on Tuesday.
The student has not yet been named, and her family - who have travelled to South Wales - are being supported, police said.
A 23-year-old has been charged with offering to supply ketamine and cocaine, offering to supply ketamine and MDMA, and supplying ketamine and MDMA.
Lanoi Lidell, from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Police say there is nothing to suggest the 18-year-old woman's death is related to that of a 25-year-old man who died after collapsing in Taff Street, Tongwynlais, at around 12.15am on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said: “However, detectives are keeping an open mind and investigating the possibility that the drug ketamine might be a factor.”
Detective Inspector Grant Wilson from South Wales Police said: "Two families have been left heartbroken by the death of two much-loved young adults and they are being supported while we continue with our inquiries.
“Detectives are continuing to working hard to establish the exact circumstances and would appeal for anyone with information to please contact us.”
He added: "The arrests and charges should send a message that South Wales Police takes a firm approach to drug supply and it will not be tolerated."
A Cardiff University spokesperson said the university was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death of one of their students. “We are in contact with their next of kin and our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this extremely difficult and challenging time,” they said.
The spokesperson added: “The circumstances around the tragic death are still a matter of an active and on-going police investigation. We are working closely with South Wales Police to assist them in any way we can.”
The university’s Student Support and Wellbeing service is in contact with students most closely impacted, they said.
Additional reporting by Press Association
