Student who died in suspected drug incident was ‘model pupil’

A teenage student who was one of four young people to die in suspected drug incidents over the weekend had been a “model pupil”, her former school said.

Jeni Larmour was one of two 18-year-old women who died in Newcastle University student accommodation after they were thought to have taken ketamine.

The university said both were thought to have been on campus for less than 48 hours.

Separately, an 18-year-old man from nearby Washington, Tyne and Wear, who was not a student, and a 21-year-old from Northumbria University died after they were thought to have taken MDMA.

Officers investigating the loss of 4⃣ young lives over the weekend have made 🔟arrests and carried out searches with drugs dogs Our investigation is ongoing after 2⃣ 18-yo women & 2⃣ men, aged 18 and 21, were found unresponsive at addresses over the weekend pic.twitter.com/pViA5ou89B — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) October 5, 2020

Ms Larmour had been deputy head girl at The Royal School in Armagh, Northern Ireland.

In a tribute on Facebook, the school said she was “a model pupil, exemplifying many of the values which this school seeks to promote”.

She was an enthusiastic pupil who joined in school activities and “was blessed with a beautiful singing voice”, it added.

“Jeni was a spirited and independently-minded girl with clear views which she was happy to articulate in a respectful manner, and she was possessed of a well-developed sense of justice.

“We have no doubt that, given her academic ability and personality, Jeni had a bright future ahead of her and we are saddened that has been so suddenly cut short.

“We extend to her many friends, her family, brother, and parents our sincerest sympathy at this tragic time, and assure them of our prayers and practical support.”

If you have info about any of these deaths please get in touch – 📞101 using and use the following references:181 03/10/20 660 03/10/20 222/227 04/10/20483 04/10/20 Or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) October 5, 2020

Ms Larmour’s mother worked at Ulster Carpets, a manufacturer in Co Armagh.

A company statement said: “This is a private family matter and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Sandra Larmour is a long-standing employee with Ulster Carpets.

“Her colleagues are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her daughter Jeni and the company will support Sandra in whatever way we can.”

Northumbria Police arrested a total of 10 people and carried out searches of student accommodation using drugs dogs.

Professor Fiona Measham, chair in criminology at Liverpool University and co-founder of The Loop – a harm reduction charity which promotes health and well-being in nightlife venues – said freshers’ week in lockdown may have played a part in the deaths.

“There’s no nightclubs and pubs close at 10pm,” she said.

“Nightclubs are a semi-safe space, they have registered door staff and security, the bigger clubs often have paramedics, they have chill out spaces.

“If you don’t have nightclubs open, you lose that safety net.”

Urgent Statement from your NUSU Sabbatical Officers following the recent news over the weekend. "reach out, look after yourselves and each other"💙https://t.co/5KgNvNtk6b pic.twitter.com/z4U8pq4rq8 — Newcastle University SU (@NewcastleSU) October 5, 2020

Newcastle University pro-vice chancellor Professor Chris Day disagreed, saying freshers’ week had barely begun and stressed there are support services for new students.

“Whatever difficulties you have gone through, we have ample support both at the university and in the city,” he said.

“Whatever those problems are, please do not turn to excessive alcohol or drugs to solve them because you have seen the potential consequences.”

Chief Inspector Steve Wykes said: “Illegal drugs are never safe and the danger that they pose cannot be under-estimated.”