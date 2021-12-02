Student in custody after report of possible weapon on Marysville High School campus

The Marysville High School campus is on lockdown Thursday morning following a report of a possible weapon on campus, school district officials said. A student is in police custody.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. “to a report of a possible weapon on campus,” Marysville Joint Unified School District said in a post to its website.

“MPD has a student in custody and is investigating the incident,” the district wrote in an update just before 9:10 a.m. “Schools remain on lockdown as a precaution. Students are safe.”

No other details were immediately available.