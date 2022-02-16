Student arrested with gun at preparatory school in Fort Worth, police say

A student at Uplift Mighty Preparatory School in Fort Worth was arrested after he had a gun out in a classroom Tuesday, according to police. There were no injuries reported at the school.

Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a classroom where he was not supposed to be and when the teacher asked why he was there he reached into his backpack. The teacher saw the gun and the student ran away, according to police.

The student was caught by school staff and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center when police arrived and placed him under arrest.

Police said they do not yet know what charges the student could face.