Stud RB Jerrion Ealy signs with Ole Miss, but baseball decision still looms

Jerrion Ealy, one of the top running back prospects in the country, reaffirmed his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday, but it’s still unclear if he will ever suit up for the Rebels.

Ealy, ranked No. 58 overall in the country by Rivals.com, was previously verbally committed to Ole Miss, but backed off that pledge in December. There were rumblings he could flip to Clemson or Alabama, but the Jackson, Mississippi, native came back to Ole Miss, becoming the program’s top-rated 2019 recruit.

“Jerrion is an elite player with great versatility and a huge upside,” Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said. “He is a fast, all-purpose running back who can line up in the slot and can also run between tackles.”

SIGNED | You may have seen the announcement on ESPN2, but it's now official! RB @ealy_1k is an Ole Miss Rebel! #FutureRebels #NSD19 📰 https://t.co/LbazQzkLmn pic.twitter.com/SuDAMjJwpS — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 6, 2019





Ealy could be a first-round MLB draft choice

But Ealy is also a highly-rated baseball prospect. Even though he signed with Ole Miss Wednesday, he could choose to enter the professional ranks as a baseball player. An outfielder, Ealy is projected as a possible first-round in the MLB draft in June. Ealy has been transparent about his impending decision. Once he is drafted by an MLB team, he could be offered a contract that is too lucrative to turn down.

A December mock draft from Baseball America had Ealy being selected No. 8 overall:

Ealy fits the profile of many Rangers first-round prospects in that sense that he’s overflowing with tools. There is some risk here, as Ealy is a four-star running back committed to play football and baseball at Mississippi, but he has plus speed, plus raw power and plus arm strength.

If Ealy does spurn the MLB to enroll at Ole Miss, he will play both sports for the Rebels. As Kyler Murray showed at Oklahoma, it’s very possible to thrive in both sports.

Ealy an ‘instant impact’ football player

On the football field, he has the chance to make an instant impact for Matt Luke’s team.

“He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field,” Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons writes. “Ealy may not be 6-feet tall, but he runs with power, he is very slippery in space and his hands out of the backfield are better than some top-end wide receivers.”

With the addition of Ealy, plus four-star linebacker Lakia Henry and three-star defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox, Ole Miss’ 2019 class is ranked No. 21 in the country. Ole Miss went 5-7 in 2018.

