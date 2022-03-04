Stuck but not sweating it: some U.S. investors in Russia not kneejerk-selling

Davide Barbuscia
·3 min read
A trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. investors may be in a rush to dump Russian assets after Western allies hit Moscow with sanctions, but a few fund managers with a relatively small exposure to Russia are avoiding kneejerk decisions amid trading constraints and price dives.

International sanctions have increasingly punished Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine, prompting Russian authorities to ban Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners.

While there has been a rush from investors to announce they are trying to extricate themselves from Russian investments, this is complicated by trading halts and the prohibition from Moscow on selling foreign assets.

But some U.S. investors can afford not to panic, as their small exposure to Russian stocks and bonds does not dramatically affect portfolio returns, and sharp drops in valuations and liquidity concerns discourage rushed exits.

"What we're doing is not making any precipitous decisions," said Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of Global Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"We're facing a very challenging, illiquid situation ... So if you take on a position, you're worried what's going to surprise us tomorrow," he said, declining to disclose his exposure to Russia but saying positions had been adjusted as tensions rose.

In response to Western sanctions, Russia on Tuesday temporarily halted foreign investors from selling Russian assets, saying business needed a chance to make a considered opinion. Russia's central bank on Monday suspended stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange.

The moves came after valuations dropped dramatically across asset classes in the past week.

Yields of 10-year Russian OFZ bonds, which move inversely to prices, hit their highest since early 2016. London-listings of Sberbank and Gazprom have been all but wiped out.

Marcelo Assalin, head of William Blair Emerging Markets Debt, said his firm had very little exposure to Russian bonds and he was not trying to sell, also pointing to lack of liquidity in the market.

"I am skeptical that investors will find liquidity to sell sizable positions here, so I don't think marketability is something that investors can find in the marketplace at this point," he said.

Bernard Horn, lead portfolio manager at Polaris Capital Management, said his only direct exposure to the Russian market was in shares of diamond mining company Alrosa, and he was in no rush to sell.

"We're not able to transact in the stock anyway, and there's no real reason for us to get to panicked about it," he said, adding that some investments had in fact increased in value from the Ukraine crisis.

"We have more exposure that's benefiting in some way from the shortages of things like methanol, fertilizer, gas, copper. All that in some ways is more than offsetting our exposure to Alrosa," he said.

Jon Maier, chief investment officer at exchange-traded fund provider Global X said he had a very small exposure to Russian assets and getting rid of that exposure was not a concern.

On the other hand, he was seeing increased interest in an ETF which invests in companies that could benefit from the adoption of cybersecurity technology, he said, adding weekly inflows in that fund were about $80 million as of Feb. 28.

The risk of cyber attacks from Russia has intensified after Western sanctions.

Uncertainty about the conflict as well as the risk of more punitive sanctions were distorting prices, reinforcing the case of holding tight or even potentially buying assets on the cheap at a later stage.

"This to us is a huge shock but it's a temporary shock," said Morgan Stanley's Kushma.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Megan Davies and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man caused fire at storage area by throwing lit cigarette butt, 2 cars damaged

    A man who threw a lit cigarette butt into a gated storage area started a fire that damaged two cars.

  • Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatens 'All Of Europe' After Nuclear Power Plant Attack

    The prime minister is calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.

  • How far will Putin's most vocal opponents go?

    How far will Putin's most vocal opponents go?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.