Stuck for gift ideas? Try the London Review Bookshop’s Secret Santa service this Christmas

The LRB staff outside the shop (London Review Bookshop)

Reading books has been one of the biggest solaces for people during lockdown, but small indie booksellers have suffered badly from having to close their doors. The London Review Bookshop, in the heart of Bloomsbury, famed for being a place to enjoy long, slow bookshelf browses and excellent cups of tea and cake, is no exception.

But with work and a splash of creativity, the team has come up with some imaginative ways to counter the festive slump.

Natalia de la Ossa, shop manager, explained that a sense of community has pulled the staff through difficult periods this year. "We can’t pretend it’s been easy. Selling books has been hard work, even reading them difficult, and our author friends tell us that writing has been a struggle.

“What we’ve learned during lockdown is the value of community and of loyalty. Community in the broadest sense, a community of readers, writers and lovers of books. And loyalty to our customers and to that larger community, local and worldwide.

“Everyone’s been incredibly kind and friendly," she continues. "We’ve always known that the relation between booksellers and customers goes both ways, but the pandemic has driven home how reciprocal the trade really is.”

The bookshop is now offering a personalised Secret Santa and gift swap service in time for Christmas. The service aims to make it easier to find presents for tricky colleagues, friends or family this year. Just send a description of what they like to read to the booksellers. It can be as vague or as detailed as you wish: from the niche intricacies of your friend’s passion for food, to the enigmatic colleague who only ever tells jokes in team meetings.

Their booksellers will select a book, wrap it, and post it straight to the recipient, together with a special bookmark and handwritten note.

The service is for individuals but can be adapted to suit businesses looking for a way to connect with their employees over the festive season.

The bookshop is also offering literary gift boxes on an ongoing basis. These include subscription boxes - get a book a month through your letterbox - and themed Limited Edition Boxes. From a Christmas Cheers box, to gardening, London, and children’s selections, there’s something for everyone.

