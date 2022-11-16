Stuck For Gift Ideas? 33 Buys For All Budgets Guaranteed To Be A Success
Popular gift ideas that anyone would love to receive
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
What is it about gift buying that’s so damn difficult? Even if you’ve known the person for years, choosing a gift that you’re certain they’ll love can often feel like a slog.
However, if you’re smart about what you buy, you can increase the likelihood that the recipient will actually like what you’ve got them.
To give you a helping hand, here’s a selection of some of the top gifts we’ve found if you’re wanting to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
NOTHS
This bowl painting kit
Perfect for your craft-loving pal, and they'll have a cute piece of homeware at the end of their efforts!
£18.95 at Not On The High Street
Amazon
This reading pillow
Know someone that loves reading or watching TV (and sometimes works) in bed? This pillow is like a warm hug.
Our Place
This lidded baking dish
The Perfect Pot is a pretty and practical gift – they can use it for steaming, baking, and more.
Lovehoney
This Lovehoney vibrator
71% of testers said they would recommend this Lovehoney vibrator to a friend, so why not give your bestie a Christmas present to remember?
NOTHS
This satin pyjama shorts set
These luxe PJs can also be personalised with their initials.
£29.95 at Not On The Hight Street
NOTHS
This interactive glow T-shirt that's available in sizes 3/4yrs-12/13yrs.
Something that's bound to keep the kids entertained for at least a few hours on Christmas Day.
£15.95 at Not On The High Street
MyHeritage
This DNA kit
Help them to better understand where they came from with a DNA kit from MyHeritage.
NOTHS
These gemstone crescent moon necklaces
They are so pretty, you might want to snap one up for yourself too. They're available in gold and silver and you can choose between amazonite and rose quartz gems.
TruffleShuffle
These Gizmo slipper socks
I'm struggling to think of someone who *wouldn't* love these adorable Gizmo slipper socks.
F&M
This Christmas coffee blend
Gift your fave coffee lover this Christmas blend from Fortnum and Mason – it has a spicy and caramel flavour that screams festive.
F&M
These traditional mince pies
These Cognac-infused mince pies from Fortnum and Mason are next level, and make the perfect gift.
Amazon
This weighted blanket
Give the gift of relaxation with this soothing 4kg weighted blanket.
Sephora
This set of beauty essentials
This Sephora gift set is the perfect present for beauty lovers – it's worth £360 but will only cost you £70!
F&M
Some fancy-looking shortbreads
These chocolate chip shortbread rounds look so good, you might want to buy a few for yourself too.
Amazon
This warming mug (that'll actually keep your drinks hot)
The Ember mug is ideal for anyone who's sick of their cuppa going cold. It can keep their drink hot for up to 80 minutes.
TruffleShuffle
This cute LED lamp
This Lumière LED lamp makes a unique gift for the Disney lover in your life.
Lululemon
This on-trend belt bag
Treat them to the viral Lululemon Everywhere belt bag that they've probably seen all over TikTok.
TruffleShuffle
This totally fetch mug
This Mean Girls mug will go down a treat with any mums you know.
Amazon
This game-changing air fryer
Let them get in on the air fryer hype with this surprisingly affordable Tower one that has a large capacity and tens of thousands of ratings.
Amazon
This hot chocolate maker
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser will let them enjoy barista-quality hot chocolate from the comfort of their own home (and it'll look great on their countertop too).
Amazon
This hanging cauldron oil burner
This hanging cauldron oil burner will make a unique addition to their home.
John Lewis
This silk pillowcase
This silk pillowcase is a practical gift that still feels fancy – it absorbs less moisture than normal pillowcases, helping to prevent frizz and sleep creases.
NOTHS
This daily journal
This daily journal has loads of sections and prompts to keep them on top of their wellbeing.
John Lewis
This super soft fleece top that's available in sizes XS-XL
They'll love lounging around in this cosy looking fleece top.
John Lewis
This dressing gown that's available in sizes XS-XL
Speaking of being cosy, this dressing gown comes in four colour options and has loads of great reviews.
Amazon
This mini fridge
This cute lil' mini fridge is perfect for keeping their skincare products cool.
Amazon
This rather unique candle
Your fave bookworm will love this candle that smells like an old bookshop.
Amazon
This Christmassy mug
I can't think of a gift more festive than this Christmassy mug that keeps cropping up on my TikTok FYP.
Firebox
This LED lamp
For a truly unique gift, you can get this LED lamp personalised with their name.
Firebox
This remote-control projector
This remote-control projector will project the night sky onto their walls or ceiling and doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker!
TruffleShuffle
This Feathers McGraw T-shirt
I'm a bit obsessed with this Feathers McGraw T-shirt (and I think they will be too).
Amazon
This herbal tea selection
If they love a herbal tea, they'll definitely appreciate this selection of fancy VADHAM teabags in a variety of their flavours.
Amazon
This handy glasses stand
This 'spectacle stand' for their glasses is a novelty gift they'll actually use.
More HuffPost Shopping
I Regret To Inform You These Beauty Advent Calendars Really Are Worth The Cost
The Top 10 Christmas Gifts That'll Be On Every Kid's List, According To Hamleys
Mega Nostalgic Pick-Me Ups Anyone Over The Age Of 25 Will Appreciate
15 Affordable Gifts To Nab Now That’ll Definitely Do For Someone In December