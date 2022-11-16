Stuck For Gift Ideas? 33 Buys For All Budgets Guaranteed To Be A Success

Popular gift ideas that anyone would love to receive

What is it about gift buying that’s so damn difficult? Even if you’ve known the person for years, choosing a gift that you’re certain they’ll love can often feel like a slog.

However, if you’re smart about what you buy, you can increase the likelihood that the recipient will actually like what you’ve got them.

To give you a helping hand, here’s a selection of some of the top gifts we’ve found if you’re wanting to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

This bowl painting kit

Perfect for your craft-loving pal, and they'll have a cute piece of homeware at the end of their efforts!

£18.95 at Not On The High Street

This reading pillow

Know someone that loves reading or watching TV (and sometimes works) in bed? This pillow is like a warm hug.

£42.99 at Amazon

This lidded baking dish

The Perfect Pot is a pretty and practical gift – they can use it for steaming, baking, and more.

£140 at Our Place

This Lovehoney vibrator

71% of testers said they would recommend this Lovehoney vibrator to a friend, so why not give your bestie a Christmas present to remember?

£54.99 at Love Honey

This satin pyjama shorts set

These luxe PJs can also be personalised with their initials.

£29.95 at Not On The Hight Street

This interactive glow T-shirt that's available in sizes 3/4yrs-12/13yrs.

Something that's bound to keep the kids entertained for at least a few hours on Christmas Day.

£15.95 at Not On The High Street

This DNA kit

Help them to better understand where they came from with a DNA kit from MyHeritage.

£35 at MyHeritage

These gemstone crescent moon necklaces

They are so pretty, you might want to snap one up for yourself too. They're available in gold and silver and you can choose between amazonite and rose quartz gems.

£18 at Not On The High Street

These Gizmo slipper socks

I'm struggling to think of someone who *wouldn't* love these adorable Gizmo slipper socks.

£11.99 at Truffle Shuffle

This Christmas coffee blend

Gift your fave coffee lover this Christmas blend from Fortnum and Mason – it has a spicy and caramel flavour that screams festive.

£13.95 at Fortnum & Mason

These traditional mince pies

These Cognac-infused mince pies from Fortnum and Mason are next level, and make the perfect gift.

£12.95 at Fortnum & Mason

This weighted blanket

Give the gift of relaxation with this soothing 4kg weighted blanket.

£19.99 at Amazon

This set of beauty essentials

This Sephora gift set is the perfect present for beauty lovers – it's worth £360 but will only cost you £70!

£70 at Sephora

Some fancy-looking shortbreads

These chocolate chip shortbread rounds look so good, you might want to buy a few for yourself too.

£8.85 at Fortnum & Mason

This warming mug (that'll actually keep your drinks hot)

The Ember mug is ideal for anyone who's sick of their cuppa going cold. It can keep their drink hot for up to 80 minutes.

£125 at Amazon

This cute LED lamp

This Lumière LED lamp makes a unique gift for the Disney lover in your life.

£34.99 at Amazon

This on-trend belt bag

Treat them to the viral Lululemon Everywhere belt bag that they've probably seen all over TikTok.

£38 at Lululemon

This totally fetch mug

This Mean Girls mug will go down a treat with any mums you know.

£7.99 at Truffle Shuffle

This game-changing air fryer

Let them get in on the air fryer hype with this surprisingly affordable Tower one that has a large capacity and tens of thousands of ratings.

£50 at Amazon

This hot chocolate maker

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser will let them enjoy barista-quality hot chocolate from the comfort of their own home (and it'll look great on their countertop too).

£110 at Amazon

This hanging cauldron oil burner

This hanging cauldron oil burner will make a unique addition to their home.

£14.99 at Amazon

This silk pillowcase

This silk pillowcase is a practical gift that still feels fancy – it absorbs less moisture than normal pillowcases, helping to prevent frizz and sleep creases.

£20 at John Lewis

This daily journal

This daily journal has loads of sections and prompts to keep them on top of their wellbeing.

£18 at Not On The High Street

This super soft fleece top that's available in sizes XS-XL

They'll love lounging around in this cosy looking fleece top.

£29 at John Lewis

This dressing gown that's available in sizes XS-XL

Speaking of being cosy, this dressing gown comes in four colour options and has loads of great reviews.

£39 at John Lewis

This mini fridge

This cute lil' mini fridge is perfect for keeping their skincare products cool.

£39.99 at Amazon

This rather unique candle

Your fave bookworm will love this candle that smells like an old bookshop.

£14.99 at Amazon

This Christmassy mug

I can't think of a gift more festive than this Christmassy mug that keeps cropping up on my TikTok FYP.

£16.99 at Amazon

This LED lamp

For a truly unique gift, you can get this LED lamp personalised with their name.

£34.99 at Firebox

This remote-control projector

This remote-control projector will project the night sky onto their walls or ceiling and doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker!

£59.99 at Amazon

This Feathers McGraw T-shirt

I'm a bit obsessed with this Feathers McGraw T-shirt (and I think they will be too).

£19.99 at TruffleShuffle

This herbal tea selection

If they love a herbal tea, they'll definitely appreciate this selection of fancy VADHAM teabags in a variety of their flavours.

£19.99 at Amazon

This handy glasses stand

This 'spectacle stand' for their glasses is a novelty gift they'll actually use.

£9 at Amazon

