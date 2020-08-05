'Stuck Between Two Arguing Parents.' Swing District Voters Express Frustration at Congressional Stalemate Over COVID Relief

Even by Washington standards, the past two weeks have been ugly. The country’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 150,000. National data showed a record-breaking economic plunge. And lawmakers allowed two of the central federal programs designed to keep Americans afloat during this unprecedented crisis—$600 supplemental unemployment checks and a federal eviction moratorium—to unceremoniously expire.

After more than a week of partisan bickering on the Hill, leaders in Washington failed to reach even a glimmer of a consensus on a new relief package. While House Democrats passed a bill in May that extended both the supplemental unemployment checks and the eviction moratorium, Congressional Republicans dismissed the $3 trillion proposal out of hand. But in the intervening months, the Republicans’ chief negotiators—Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—have been hamstrung by competing demands from factions within their own party and failed to offer a workable alternative. (Aside from briefings by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has removed himself from the negotiations entirely, promising to cobble together Republican Senate votes after an agreement is reached.)

Despite very little progress on a bill, leaders in both parties say they hope to pass something next week. “We agree that we want to have an agreement,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday after meeting with Mnuchin and Meadows. “And in that case, we then say that’s our goal, let’s engineer back from there as to what we have to do to get that done.”

Inside Washington, the stalemate has played out predictably, with each party bitterly blaming the other. But outside Washington — and especially in the nation’s most purple regions — Republican, Democratic, and Independent voters described their frustration in notably non-partisan terms. They appear to point the finger at both Democrats and Republicans, and the federal government writ large.

“We’re sort of stuck in between two arguing parents,” said Helena, a voter from Pueblo, Colorado who said she was a registered Independent, at a July 31 virtual event hosted by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner. “One side doesn’t want to do what the other side wants to do simply because the other side suggests it. At least that’s what it feels like.”

Between July 31 and August 4, TIME dialed into five telephone town halls all hosted by lawmakers facing tough reelection campaigns: Gardner, as well as Reps. Anthony Brindisi of New York, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Abby Finkenauer of Iowa and Chip Roy of Texas. More than 11,000 voters dialed in collectively, according to statistics compiled from three of the five offices. (Gardner and Finkeanuer’s did not respond to request for comment). Despite spanning five states, each of which is facing different coronavirus infection rates and varying economic stagnation, one theme was abundantly clear: neither party is winning politically from this hold-up.

“Most Americans don’t understand why you can’t have at least enough agreement about the need to move forward on another relief package to get some agreement,” says Republican pollster Whit Ayres. “This is the kind of disagreement where voters basically say ‘a pox on both your houses’ until something happens.”

In an apparent effort to combat this weariness, all of the lawmakers in question stressed to their constituents the need for Republicans and Democrats to quickly reach an agreement, while simultaneously lamenting the gridlock. “I am disgusted by the petty partisan politics going on while our local communities continue to struggle,” said Brindisi, a Democrat whose upstate New York district voted for Trump by 15 points in 2016, at the outset of the call.

In his call, Gardner noted that the non-partisan Lugar Center had ranked him the third most bi-partisan Senator this year, while Roy touted his bipartisan work with Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips on fixes to the Paycheck Protection Program that Trump signed into law in June.

But these actions and sentiments didn’t insulate the lawmakers from their constituents’ frustrations. “What is the major holdup?” a voter asked Brindisi during the question and answer session. “Why are the [leaders in Congress] acting like the money is coming out of their pockets?”

Story continues