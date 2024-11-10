Stubbs guides South Africa to three-wicket win over India in 2nd T20, levels series 1-1

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs celebrates after hitting a boundary to win the second T20 cricket match against India at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Tristan Stubbs scored a patient 47 not out off 41 balls as South Africa beat India by three wickets in the second Twenty20 on Sunday to level the four-match series 1-1.

Stubbs was helped by Gerald Coetzee, who scored 19 not out off nine balls, as their unbeaten 42-run, 20-ball partnership for the eighth wicket took the Proteas home.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up a stellar 5-17 in four overs, but his spell went in vain as South Africa finished with 128-7 in 19 overs.

This was after South Africa had won the toss for a second time and opted to field first. India was restricted to 124-6 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored 39 not out off 45 balls.

India won the first T20 in Durban by 61 runs. The third game will be played in Centurion on Wednesday.

