Stubborn Kootenay fires send blue haze into October skies

·4 min read

The books are usually closed by this time of year in a normal wildfire season, but after months of drought more fires are burning in the West Kootenay this week than at the height of summer.

At press time, 71 fires were burning in the southeast corner of the province, roughly 20 in the Valley Voice readership area. Most burning in the Slocan, Arrow Lakes, North Kootenay Lake region are at higher elevations, or in inaccessible terrain for ground crews. None were threatening residences or infrastructure.

While the bulk of the BC Wildfire Service’s online map shows the fires as ‘under control’ or ‘being held’, one six-hectare fire near Woodbury Creek was listed as ‘out of control’ at press time Monday. It was believed to be caused by lightning.

One fire that began on October 5 on Winlaw Creek Forest Service Road caused some concern for locals, but firefighting crews moved swiftly on the fire, thought to be person-caused. It remains at 2.3 hectares in size at press time and is listed as ‘under control’. The largest fire in the area remains Briggs Creek, west of Kaslo, at 2,160 hectares. A recent analysis has determined the fire won’t likely cause long-term headaches for the village (see story elsewhere in this edition).

Fry Creek fire

A meeting about the Fry Creek fire for Johnsons Landing and Birchdale residents was held Friday, October 14 with representatives of the BC Wildfire Service and the RDCK, as well as MLA Brittny Anderson and RDCK Chair/Area D Director Aimee Watson.

Karen Newmoon, member of the Johnsons Landing Community Association board of directors who helped spread the word about the meeting, said the community requested the meeting because they have been frustrated by the lack of communication with officials since the fire started in early September.

“One comment that was reiterated throughout the meeting was that when local people reach out to BCWS to offer local knowledge and information, BCWS needs to value that,” Newmoon said.

People also made it clear that social media, website and email updates are not as useful as having a community member designated as a point person, she said.

“I think they heard us. It was a good meeting,” she commented.

The fire is still very visible, but is ‘being held’ and remains well within containment lines, according to a BCWS update on October 5.

“Everyone at the meeting was in agreement that what the fire is doing right now is good. It’s quite a low-intensity ground fire and it’s burning the undergrowth – it’s doing some fuel load reduction on the slope, said Newmoon.

However, community members expressed worry about what would happen if the wind picks up. Newmoon said BCWS officials assured the meeting that they have a plan if the fire crosses containment lines.

Drought/smoke warnings

Many of the fires have persisted for weeks or months as a result of a summer and fall with below-normal precipitation. On October 14, the Province put its highest level of drought response in place for much of BC, including Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and the Peace and Fort Nelson areas.

Under Level 5 Response, conditions “are exceptionally dry and adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain,” says a government website. “All efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.”

Despite only receiving half the normal precipitation in September, and the dry spell continuing into the third week of October, the East and West Kootenay remains at drought level 2. A ban on category 2 and 3 fires continues throughout the province.

The smouldering fires have also degraded air quality from time to time, depending on the wind direction. On many days, fires cast a blue haze into the sky – prompting Environment Canada to issue another air quality alert for the West Kootenay at press time Monday.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” the federal agency advised. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

For more details, Google ‘Environment Canada Air Quality.’

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

Latest Stories

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.