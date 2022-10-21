Stubborn Kootenay fires send blue haze into October skies

The books are usually closed by this time of year in a normal wildfire season, but after months of drought more fires are burning in the West Kootenay this week than at the height of summer.

At press time, 71 fires were burning in the southeast corner of the province, roughly 20 in the Valley Voice readership area. Most burning in the Slocan, Arrow Lakes, North Kootenay Lake region are at higher elevations, or in inaccessible terrain for ground crews. None were threatening residences or infrastructure.

While the bulk of the BC Wildfire Service’s online map shows the fires as ‘under control’ or ‘being held’, one six-hectare fire near Woodbury Creek was listed as ‘out of control’ at press time Monday. It was believed to be caused by lightning.

One fire that began on October 5 on Winlaw Creek Forest Service Road caused some concern for locals, but firefighting crews moved swiftly on the fire, thought to be person-caused. It remains at 2.3 hectares in size at press time and is listed as ‘under control’. The largest fire in the area remains Briggs Creek, west of Kaslo, at 2,160 hectares. A recent analysis has determined the fire won’t likely cause long-term headaches for the village (see story elsewhere in this edition).

Fry Creek fire

A meeting about the Fry Creek fire for Johnsons Landing and Birchdale residents was held Friday, October 14 with representatives of the BC Wildfire Service and the RDCK, as well as MLA Brittny Anderson and RDCK Chair/Area D Director Aimee Watson.

Karen Newmoon, member of the Johnsons Landing Community Association board of directors who helped spread the word about the meeting, said the community requested the meeting because they have been frustrated by the lack of communication with officials since the fire started in early September.

“One comment that was reiterated throughout the meeting was that when local people reach out to BCWS to offer local knowledge and information, BCWS needs to value that,” Newmoon said.

People also made it clear that social media, website and email updates are not as useful as having a community member designated as a point person, she said.

“I think they heard us. It was a good meeting,” she commented.

The fire is still very visible, but is ‘being held’ and remains well within containment lines, according to a BCWS update on October 5.

“Everyone at the meeting was in agreement that what the fire is doing right now is good. It’s quite a low-intensity ground fire and it’s burning the undergrowth – it’s doing some fuel load reduction on the slope, said Newmoon.

However, community members expressed worry about what would happen if the wind picks up. Newmoon said BCWS officials assured the meeting that they have a plan if the fire crosses containment lines.

Drought/smoke warnings

Many of the fires have persisted for weeks or months as a result of a summer and fall with below-normal precipitation. On October 14, the Province put its highest level of drought response in place for much of BC, including Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and the Peace and Fort Nelson areas.

Under Level 5 Response, conditions “are exceptionally dry and adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain,” says a government website. “All efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.”

Despite only receiving half the normal precipitation in September, and the dry spell continuing into the third week of October, the East and West Kootenay remains at drought level 2. A ban on category 2 and 3 fires continues throughout the province.

The smouldering fires have also degraded air quality from time to time, depending on the wind direction. On many days, fires cast a blue haze into the sky – prompting Environment Canada to issue another air quality alert for the West Kootenay at press time Monday.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” the federal agency advised. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

For more details, Google ‘Environment Canada Air Quality.’

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice