Stuart leaves a big hole – I will miss having him alongside me

The England team presented Stuart Broad with a boxed bottle of champagne as a leaving present with each of us writing a personal message.

It was hard to crunching 15 years of cricket together in a couple of sentences. I just wrote “it’s hard to know where to start. Thanks for all the memories, I owe you so much.” I might send him a little gift in the next few weeks when I’ve properly thought about it. We talked about the photo of us going out to bat on day five at the Oval, perhaps I will get a couple of those blown up. It is definitely the one photo I would like hanging in my house.

‌Stuart told me about his retirement over a coffee before we got on the team bus for the fourth day’s play. I was a bit shocked initially but when it sank in, it was not a surprise. He considered it last summer but Baz and Stokesy managed to talk him out of it.

‌Then if you look back on the Ashes series, as he said himself it was the perfect way to go out. It was nice we did not go out at the same time together as well. We have always been put in a bracket as a partnership but he is in his own right one of the best bowlers England have ever produced so he deserved his own send off.

‌There were a few farewells at the Oval, besides Stuart. Moeen Ali was retiring too and our physio, Steve Griffin, is moving on because he has been promoted. So there were a few presentations and we all said a few words about the summer which is why we missed having a drink with the Aussies. It was just unfortunate timing. When we had finished they had left. We were disappointed too, because we were looking forward to having a drink with them. It was not a snub or anything like that. We saw a few in the nightclub later and caught up then.

‌I don’t know how I will retire in the future. I could easily just see me a couple of days after a game thinking that is me done and keep it fairly quiet. On the fourth evening at the Oval it was my birthday and I had a drink with Stuart and Alastair Cook, who also had an incredible send-off with a hundred against India. I said to them without being really soppy that I felt privileged to have played with two of the game’s greats but they are also great mates as well. It will be really special to walk away from the game one day with two really close friends.

‌On a professional level, Stuart leaves a big hole for me. We didn’t realise it at the time but when we were young, we were in direct competition so raised our standards to compete. When we started playing together we complemented each other and understood the other’s game, how we were trying to take wickets and what we could do to help that. As the years have gone on, we have bought into our respective games. I have been his coach and he has been my coach.

Whether in practice or in a game, having him stood at mid-off watching my action and saying ‘maybe you are running in too quick or have you tried doing this or that’ was a huge help and that is something I will definitely miss. But it is also something we have tried to pass on to the other guys as well, to show them how important it is to have that understanding of each other and not just yourself.

‌For me, I just want to take a couple of months off now. I will keep training and ticking over in the gym but bowling can take a back seat for a bit. I just need to get away from it. It feels like it has been a constant conveyor belt of bowling the last few weeks so some time away from it and then see where I am at in a couple of months’ time.

‌Then I will think about the new year and whatever might happen. The chats I have had with England, I have said I have not contributed the way I wanted to in this series on the field but I feel like I have a lot to offer the team going to somewhere like India in the new year.

‌At the moment, I feel like I want to go. But it is not my decision. It is down to the selectors, but I will keep myself in good nick for the next few months then in October I will start turning my arm over again and get the bowling back up to scratch because it has been a bit off this summer. Then look forward to next year. There are county games in September but I’m not sure they are going to be on my radar really.

