Stuart Hogg named British and Irish Lions captain for opening tour match

Stuart Hogg will captain an entirely new British and Irish Lions starting XV for their opening fixture in South Africa against the Emirates Lions on Saturday.

Hogg was dropped by Exeter for the closing stages of their Gallagher Premiership title push but the Scotland skipper has been thrust into Warren Gatland’s team at the first available opportunity.

The 29-year-old full-back only linked up with the squad after Saturday’s Premiership final defeat by Harlequins and has been given an immediate chance to press for Test selection.

He is joined in the backline by Scotland team-mate Finn Russell, who forms an intriguing 10-12 axis with Owen Farrell – one of his rivals for the fly-half duties against the Springboks.

Russell has overcome an ankle injury to make his first appearance of the tour and is picked in a half-back partnership alongside compatriot Ali Price.