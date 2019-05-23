Stuart Broad: 'This is England's best chance to win the World Cup'

Stuart Broad believes England ‘stand the best chance ever in the history of English cricket’ to win the World Cup.

Speaking to Press Association Sport he said this summer of cricket will be ‘the most exciting in his lifetime’.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite appearing in three finals, England have never lifted the trophy. But the hosts go into the 2019 tournament as favourites.

READ MORE: Eoin Morgan: 'No regrets' over Jofra Archer selection as England target glory

READ MORE: A closer look at the Cricket World Cup

Broad feels recent precedent points in the direction of the hosts putting an end to that long wait in the coming weeks, starting with the opening match against South Africa on May 30th.

“The fact we’ve never won it proves how hard it is when you bring the best teams in the world together but generally the best team will win it,” he said.

“But you look to the last World Cup when Australia won it in Australia, they were ranked number one in the world. India won it in India when they were the number one side in the world.

“Well, you look at England and they are playing in England as the number one side in the world, it does stand us in good stead.”

Broad played 121 ODIs for England and took 178 wickets (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Looking at the power of England’s batting order, the 32-year-old said he couldn’t think of another player – past or present – who would improve it.

“I look at the team we have, particularly the top seven batsman, and I don’t think I can name you a player that’s played for England, in the history of English cricket, who would get in that top seven at this moment in time.”

Story continues

“That proves the quality we’ve got and that’s exciting as a fan. I’ve never seen a team go in with the quality this one has got, particularly in the batting. It’s really hard to compare ODI generations because the game changes so much with rules and regulations but that top seven is as powerful as I’ve ever seen, as exciting as I’ve ever seen.”

Additional from PA

Featured from our writers: