Stuart Broad is a superior bowler to James Anderson when it counts the most

Only two England Test cricketers of modern times have enjoyed the perfect farewell, with the crowd rising, roaring approval and throwing flowers before their feet. One was Nasser Hussain who retired immediately after scoring a match-winning century against New Zealand at Lord’s. The second was Alastair Cook at the Oval five years ago, when cheered to the echo up all the steps to the England dressing-room and knighthood.

Initially it looked as though Stuart Broad would also conjure up a fairytale ending on the field, before joining the pair of them in commentary boxes. A guard of honour by the Australians as he walked out to bat was followed by a smite for six, which made Broad only the second batsman ever to end his Test career on the highest of notes.

It was back to reality afterwards, however, and hard yards of bowling on a featherbed against Usman Khawaja, which can only have confirmed him in his decision to retire; even Broad’s bunny David Warner refused to take his poison. But let us not put any magic past Broad, not yet, even on the final day of his cricket career: he could still take the second new ball when Australia are 300 for no wicket and run through them, finishing with one of his demands for LBW and winning the Oval Test by one run.

Who, if odious comparisons have to be made, is better: James Anderson or Broad? Anderson would have to be chosen for most Tests abroad, as he has eventually conquered every frontier, and maybe for most matches in England too. But for a Test against Australia, home or away, it has to be Broad, as he has never been subdued by the oldest enemy: even when he was booed by the whole of Brisbane, Broad took a five-fer.

His father Chris was competitive too, but he tended to channel it against authority, especially non-neutral umpires: and it was an appalling decision that made Broad senior stand his ground in a Lahore Test and refuse to leave. The son has been suaver by far with umpires. He has a chat before his opening spell; carefully hands the umpire his sun-hat; agrees with a nod that a ball is indeed headed down legside. Only later does he race through to the batsman’s crease and demand his appeal be upheld.

And nobody could be more charming than Broad, or persistent, when the ball has ceased to swing. Broad ranks fifth in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers; by a street he must come top for persuading the umpire to take the gauge out of his pocket and change the ball most times. He has been the equal of Fred Trueman himself in buttering up umpires.

But the finest features of Broad’s Test career, and of Anderson’s, are twofold. One is that they have come full circle: in the beginning was their end. Both started as attacking bowlers and have used seam and swing in limitless combinations in order to take wickets; and in the twilight they have been doing so again, displaying their gifts, not denying them. For in truth, when Joe Root was captain, and England were winning one of 17 Tests, their priority became protecting their figures by bowling dry well outside offstump, to the point where England’s interim director Andrew Strauss thought the team would be better off without them for the tour of the West Indies early last year.

So it has been a happy outcome that, under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, this England team has been reunited and rejuvenated, with Anderson and Broad leading the attack. Under Root, Broad at one stage took 10 wickets in six Tests, a return unworthy of a new-ball bowler. Under Stokes, in 14 Tests, Broad has taken 62 wickets — so far.

Broad’s batting, too, has revived at the end of his career — promotion to No.8! Here comes the Nighthawk! — and returned to something like what it was before he was hit in the face. Few Test cricketers have been so traumatised as Broad was by the ball from Varun Aaron that burst through his grille; and again there was a disaffected phase under Root when he and Anderson were wont to throw their wickets away. But he has bounced back and slogged on behalf of his latest captain, to achieve the distinction of 3,000 runs and 600 wickets, like Shane Warne alone.

How has Broad managed this longevity? Central contracts for a start, and modern boots. More than that, pace bowling must have come as naturally to him as any Englishman. In an interview at Trent Bridge I asked to see his feet, and they were as unscarred as if he had spent his life indoors. Broad does not break down.

The second of those finest features does not concern his batting or bowling. As in the case of Anderson, I have never seen Broad spare any effort while fielding. He might have bowled 20 overs in the fiercest heat of Perth or Colombo, his sunhat and bandana may be soggy with sweat, yet if the ball sped past him, he would sprint out of kinship with a fellow bowler and dive in the dirt. Whatever Fred Trueman might say, they never did that in his day.