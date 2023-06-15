Stuart Broad (L) David Warner (R) - Stuart Broad can inflict tremendous psychological damage against David Warner once again - PA/Darren England

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum insist England should attack, attack, attack. So far this new approach has been highly entertaining and successful but they haven’t come up against quality bowlers like these Aussies.

If England can win batting that way then I and many others will take our hats off to them.

There is not much to choose between the two teams. England have the edge in the batting but Australia are stronger in bowling.

England’s middle order is good but almost everyone has concerns about our openers. Zak Crawley has a great range of shots and superb timing but his defence is rubbish. You can be the best strokeplayer in the world but if you can’t stay in you won’t make consistent runs.

Ben Duckett did well on flat pitches in Pakistan and against a poor Ireland team at Lord’s. That is good and not to be sneered at. It was not his fault the Ireland bowling was below Test standard or batting in Pakistan was easy. He did his job well.

He scores a lot of runs opening the face of his bat and steering the ball through gully and backward point. But early on against the new ball I would recommend he is very careful doing that because this Aussie attack has real pace and it is easy to nick it, or the ball slip off the face of the bat to the slips.

There are some juicy moments to watch when both sides are batting. Enough to keep you interested in this series. Will Stuart Broad still have “the wood” over David Warner?

Stuart Broad (right) David Warner (left) - Stuart Broad can inflict tremendous psychological damage against David Warner once again - PA/Jason O'Brien

I think so. Warner isn’t the force of a few years ago and, when Broad bowls around the wicket, David doesn’t seem to know where his off stump is. He flirts at wide balls. Getting him out cheaply will do tremendous psychological damage to him and any impact he may have on this series. If he gets runs and his confidence rises, then his batting up front could be very damaging.

Can England stop Steve Smith from scoring like Bradman? Yes, if they pitch it up into that ‘no man’s land’ length. Steve wants to stay back and only come forward when the ball is full enough to drive.

England’s seamers need to get him out of his comfort zone as often as possible by bringing him forward and the captain needs to give his seamers extra protection with a fielder at cover and mid-off. Steve is a top batsman and it will need great discipline, patience and skill to impose themselves on him.

For me their best batsman is Marnus Labuschagne. Technically he is very good and in the runs after playing well for Glamorgan. He doesn’t have any specific weaknesses but likes to score fluently so I think you have to starve him of runs and play on his patience.

As soon as Ben was appointed he was clear about wanting to fight fire with fire and throw fast bowlers at Australia. He knows that pace is ace in tough Test match cricket.

Fast bowling gives a team the edge, a dimension like no other. Australia have real quality pace in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc plus, if fully fit, a superb tall fast medium bowler in Josh Hazlewood. Scott Boland is not as hostile but a very good fast medium pressure bowler.

Ben was hoping for Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to give him that extra fire power but let’s be honest, Jofra is injury prone. He has an outstanding talent but his body just can’t take the hard work required to bowl fast.

The ECB keep paying him in the hope that one day he will be able to perform in Test cricket. In my opinion they need to release him from his contract and let Jofra get himself fit to bowl four overs in the IPL for a lot of money. With a bit of luck, and he deserves some, his body might manage that for a few years and the financial rewards would set him up for the rest of his life.

Wood has improved to the point where he can generate serious pace but to do that he has to put everything into every ball. While it is commendable to see such wholehearted commitment it puts an enormous strain on his body. That is why he bowls well and is then injured. He could be an asset for England but the big question is will he stay fit? How many Tests will he play in? That could be why he has been left out at Edgbaston.

'Broad produced one of those 'drop me if you dare' performances at Lord's'



On top of that, our captain has a “dicky” knee which recently has prevented him from bowling much. When he does bowl he has to grimace through the pain barrier. Not ideal. Will it let him down altogether? If Ben does get through some overs will they be any good?

Moeen Ali’s record with bat and ball against Australia is poor. But does that matter? Do you believe you should take into consideration past performances? Should it be ‘horses for courses’ because if that is the case then Moeen is not a good substitute for Jack Leach.

Personally I would seriously consider Joe Root as the fill-in slow bowler and not Moeen. Joe has a lot of variety in his off-spin. It is good against left-handers and he is a tough ‘cookie’ in the heat of battle. That way they still keep their full complement of batsman with a wicketkeeper-batsman and get four guaranteed quality seamers whether Stokes bowls or not. It means the captain only has to bowl in exceptional circumstances.

David Warner vs. Stuart Broad: Aussie opener will come out punching, says captain Pat Cummins

Get the popcorn ready as Broad vs Warner is about to get under way once again - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

By Will MacPherson, At Edgbaston

Australia captain Pat Cummins says David Warner will come out punching and take the attack to his old nemesis Stuart Broad when the Ashes begins on Friday.

Cummins declined to name a team until the toss, but it is certain Warner will open with Usman Khawaja, and face down England’s senior fast bowlers James Anderson and Broad.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes said he would be “lying if I said no”, when asked if Broad’s record against Warner came into his thinking when selecting the side. Mark Wood, who would have offered greater pace, missed out to Broad. In 2019, Warner averaged just 9.5 across 10 innings, and was tormented by Broad, who dismissed him seven times.

“I don’t think he’s overly surprised,” Cummins said, of Warner’s reaction to Broad’s selection.

“I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another another crack at it. So no, not overly surprised.

“Davey, I know, will have all his plans in place. I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019, and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”

Par Cummins (R) has backed Warner to take the battle to Broad and come out on top - AFP/William West

Stokes said that England simply could not have left Broad out, given his big-match record.

“When you say Broad, [Ollie] Robinson, Anderson, that is a pretty good three guys to be able to say are in your starting XI,” he said. “Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that, in the opening game of the series, especially against Australia.”

England have brought Moeen Ali out of retirement to replace Jack Leach, who has a stress fracture of the back. Stokes said the decision was made “with my heart and my gut, rather than my brain”.

“It was a shock when we found out about Leachy, for the team but also himself,” Stokes added. “The way he has progressed over the last year and what he offers as a bowler is going to be a big miss for us.

“But I had to think hard about who we would replace him with. A player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something I couldn’t look past. That was a stomach and a heart feeling, rather than my brain. Generally I have stuck with my heart and my gut throughout my captaincy so far. Moeen Ali is going to come in here and I am looking at what he can offer on his best days, and not worrying about anything else.”

Cummins confirmed Australia had Josh Hazlewood available again after injury kept him out of their World Test Championship final victory.

“We do have a team but we’ll announce it tomorrow, mainly because we haven’t got round to telling all our squad members,” he said. “We’ll save that for the toss.”

Cummins and Hazlewood - Action Images via Rueters/Paul Childs

Cummins fondly recalled the first ball of the 2021/22 Ashes series, his first as captain, when Mitchell Starc bowled the England opener Rory Burns round his legs.

“Leading into that series there was a little bit of conjecture on Starcy and his spot, we all know how good he is and how well he was bowling,” he said.

“But just that pressure release of the first ball, taking a wicket and setting up the whole series - it was my first ball as captain so it takes a little bit of the nerves off as well. It was just one of those iconic Ashes moments which every series always seems to have a couple of.”

