England blame ‘soulless’ pitch for stifling Bazball ambitions in first Ashes Test

England blamed a “soulless” pitch for stifling Bazball as Ben Stokes’s side wasted four golden chances to take control of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

After a stunning start to the second day, Australia rallied hard through Usman Khawaja’s first Test century in this country, reaching stumps 82 behind England’s first innings total of 393 for eight declared.

Stuart Broad, the England quick, believed England had a “really good day”, given the slowness of a pitch.

Broad was scathing about the surface, which he said was curbing England’s ambitions to play attacking, entertaining cricket.

England captain Ben Stokes had ordered “flat, fast pitches” for the series.

“How can I be polite [about pitch]?” Broad said. “It is a very slow, low surface that zaps the energy out of the ball. It is pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops.

“It is difficult to create a mistake from a good length but that can change in a day, that’s the exciting thing about Test match cricket. The conditions keep evolving and changing.

“We have had two days of sunshine, we come back tomorrow, we may have cloud and it could swing a little bit.

“It is certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England. It has been hard work for the seamers and ultimately we are looking to entertain, have fun and get the crowd jumping and it is quite a difficult pitch to get play and misses on and nicks to slip on. So hopefully it is not a trend for the whole series.

“It’s been a gruelling day on a pitch that has offered very little so far.”

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow failed to stump Cameron Green off Moeen Ali when he had nought (he went on to make 38), and dropped Alex Carey on 26, off Joe Root. Perhaps most grievous, before Root missed a chance off Moeen to dismiss Carey, was Broad bowling Khawaja on 112 off a no-ball.

Broad believed that a soft outfield was causing him to slide in his run-up and bowl no-balls (he and Ben Stokes bowled six each).

“It was a great ball,” he said. “I felt like I had slid. Today I probably bowled more no-balls than I did in my career. It’s close. I’ve not bowled as many as that in a day, striving, the outfield is soft.”

For Khawaja, who reached stumps unbeaten on 126, this was a moment of triumph after two poor previous tours of England (in 2013 and 2019). When he reached his hundred, he produced an elaborate celebration that ended with him dropping his bat.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said, when asked what came over him. “It was the culmination of three Ashes tours in England and getting dropped in two of them. I don’t read the media but when I’m being sprayed by the crowd out there and as I’m going to the nets that I can’t score runs in England, I guess it was a bit more emotional than normal.”

Broad took two wickets in two balls in the morning sessions, dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne with the away swing he had been working on before the series.

“That was the perfect ball, I’ve been looking to bowl that to Marnus by design,” said Broad. “It was a plan I wanted to do, so to do it was really nice.”

