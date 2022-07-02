Stuart Broad delivers costliest over in Test history as India dominate England at Edgbaston

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stuart Broad
    English cricketer (born 1986)
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    England cricketer
Stuart Broad broke an unwelcome record on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Stuart Broad broke an unwelcome record on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Stuart Broad delivered the most expensive over in Test history as stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah dictated terms with bat and ball against England at Edgbaston.

Regular rain interruptions meant the second day of this rearranged series decider was a truncated affair, but Bumrah ensured it was an eventful occasion that ended with the tourists well ahead.

As a No 10 batter, he did the majority of the damage as Broad gave up a record 35 runs in the penultimate over of India’s first innings, seven more than the previous high, before rattling through England’s top order.

Roaring in fresh after every rain break, the first-time skipper was a constant menace as he accounted for each of England’s top three in turn. By the close the hosts were struggling to stay afloat, on 84-5 and well adrift in reply to 416 all out.

India had started on 338-7 and piled on another 78 runs at breakneck speed, taking just 11.5 overs to do the damage. Ravindra Jadeja breezily converted his overnight score of 83 into a third Test hundred but, having played second fiddle to Rishabh Pant’s 146 on day one, he soon found his fine effort outshone.

India were nine down when he lost his middle stump to James Anderson and Mohammed Shami was caught at fine third man, a wicket that made Broad the sixth bowler ever to reach 550 scalps.

That achievement has been 15 years in the making, but it is unlikely to be his abiding memory of the day. Just a few minutes later, newly-armed with a fresh Dukes ball against a last-wicket pair, he had a mini-meltdown for the ages.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Broad’s six legal deliveries, mostly short and erratic, were pummelled for 23 as Bumrah heaved his way to four fours and a six. But the 36-year-old also served up a set of five wides that sailed over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head as well as a no-ball that Bumrah top-edged for six more.

Things could have been even worse had another high full-toss been called, but umpire Aleem Dar spared Broad the additional pain. It was not Broad’s costliest visit in international cricket, with Yuvraj Singh slapping him for six sixes in a T20 back in 2013, but in Test terms it was a huge outlier.

The previous record stood at 28 and had been achieved on three occasions, with Broad’s team-mates Anderson and Joe Root bowling two of the overs in question. Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball but did catch Mohammed Siraj off Anderson’s next over to end the India innings.

Just three overs of the reply were possible before the weather turned for the first time, but even that was enough for Bumrah to keep India’s foot to the floor. A no-ball gave him one more delivery before the players were hurried off the field and, with majestic timing, he snuck it between Alex Lees’ bat and pad to make a mess of the left-hander’s stumps.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Play resumed after an early, extended lunch break and and it took a refreshed Bumrah just five minutes to double his haul, adding to out-of-form opener Zak Crawley’s catalogue of low scores.

He departed in familiar, frustrating fashion, trusting a drive that has consistently let him down and nicking through to the secure hands of Shubman Gill. He trudged off for nine, his 23rd single-figure score in 45 Test innings.

England have repeatedly pledged their faith in the Kent batter, but it is becoming increasingly hard to see a way out of his slump without first withdrawing from the highest level.

Bumrah and Shami were once again halted in their tracks by more showers, but as soon as the covers came off they were back to business. Root just about had the technique and temperament to hang in, but Ollie Pope pushed at a delivery a foot outside off stump and squirted a catch to third slip for 10.

At 60-3, England looked to be done for the day, but clear skies broke out long enough to get an extra hour’s play between 6pm and 7pm. It cost them two further wickets, Root finally seeing off India’s strike bowlers with a hard-fought 31 only to go caught behind when Siraj belatedly entered the fray with intent.

Somewhat surprisingly Ben Stokes sent out a nightwatchman in the shape of Jack Leach, but the tactic came undone when he nicked the deserving Shami behind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • What Otto Porter Jr. brings to the Raptors

    Otto Porter Jr. seems like a perfect fit for the Raptors.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w