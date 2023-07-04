Stuart Broad mocked up as clown by Australian media after ‘tantrum’ over Bairstow dismissal

Stuart Broad has come under attack from the Australian media - The West Australian

Stuart Broad has disclosed his shock that Australia’s senior players did not think to withdraw their appeal for Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping at Lord’s, given the “cultural change” they have gone through since the sandpaper scandal.

Broad replaced Bairstow at the crease on Sunday when Alex Carey under-armed the ball on to the stumps as the batsman wandered out of his ground erroneously believing Cameron Green’s over was complete. Australia chose not to withdraw their appeal, causing dismay among the Lord’s crowd and a huge stink that has seen the Prime Minister of both nations weigh in.

Broad’s comments have triggered an immediate response from the Australian media, who, after mocking up England captain Ben Stokes as a ‘crybaby’ on Tuesday, turned their attentions to the man they love to hate.

The West Australian published an image of Broad mocked up as a clown on Wednesday’s front page, along with the headline ‘Havin’ a laugh – Poms take whingeing to new heights as we decode Broad tantrum’.

It added: “Stuart Broad has ranted against the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow but conveniently overlooked his own history with controversial calls.”

However, the newspaper did acknowledge the response from Stokes, who dismissed the previous day’s front page as “definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball”.

It added: “Well played by Stokes … England Test cricket skipper Ben Stokes has had a chuckle at The West Australian’s cheeky front-page dig at his team of ‘Crybabies’ which has since gone viral around the world.”

Broad – no stranger to Ashes controversy, having not walked after edging to slip via wicketkeeper Brad Haddin’s glove at Trent Bridge a decade ago – immediately took on the role of Australian antagonist, and has disclosed in his column for the Mail that the “red mist” came over him.

Broad was shocked that Australia did not withdraw their appeal given what they have gone through since the sandpaper scandal in South Africa led to Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for a year in 2018.

Steve Smith was banned for a year for a ball tampering conspiracy in 2018 alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - AP Photo/Steve Christo

“What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch,” Broad wrote, “was that not one senior player among them – and I very much understand in the emotion of the game that the bowler and wicketkeeper would have thought ‘that’s out’ – questioned what they had done.

“Especially given what their team has been through over recent years, with all their cultural change. Not one of them said, ‘Hang on, lads. I’m not really sure about this’. Not one of them thought, ‘He’s gaining no advantage. He’s not trying to get a run. It’s the end of the over. It’s a bit of a random dismissal. We should cancel that appeal’.

“Ultimately, Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, ‘I got that one wrong’, even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match.

“The Lord’s crowd are obviously huge cricket lovers and never before have I seen a reaction from them like that. They were so angry.

“At the end of that first session, the change from the roar the Long Room gave to Ben Stokes to the boos they reserved for the Australians walking in was stark. They knew way before that point how controversial a decision they had made. I am not saying that the MCC members shouting at players was right but having toured Australia four times, I certainly do not think hostile behaviour towards away teams is unusual.

“I was angered by Australia’s decision, particularly having heard their lines about creating a new legacy as a team, and how they have changed since the tour of South Africa in 2018.

“I just said to Pat on repeat, ‘All these boos are for you, for your decision’. And, ‘What a great opportunity you had to think clearly’.”

Men’s Tests return to August in 2024

By Tim Wigmore

Test matches will return to August next summer, with England set to play two Tests against Sri Lanka after a backlash to this year’s schedule.

The confirmation follows criticism of this year’s international fixture list, which has no Test matches after the end of July, with August given over to the Hundred. But, next year, England’s three-Test series against Sri Lanka will be played from Aug 21 until Sep 10.

The series had originally been due to comprise only two Tests, but will now be a three-Test affair. England are also set to play three Tests against West Indies, providing a six-Test summer for Brendon McCullum’s side. Two of the Tests are at Lord’s, with England also playing West Indies at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford and the Kia Oval.

Dimuth Karunaratne, left, brings his Sri Lanka Test side to England for a three-Test tour next August - ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP Getty Images

The England men’s summer begins with four Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan from May 22-30, prior to the T20 World Cup, which will be played in West Indies and United States.

However, the T20 series against Pakistan is set to clash with the Indian Premier League. With England constantly aware of the need to manage T20 leagues, which are far more lucrative than international cricket, players could be allowed to miss the Pakistan series if they have IPL contracts. The schedule for the 2024 IPL has yet to be announced, but the tournament generally runs until the start of June.

The home summer concludes with three T20s and five one-day internationals against Australia in September. Vitality Blast Finals Day will again be staged at Edgbaston.

England women begin their summer with white-ball series against Pakistan, beginning on May 11. After three matches in both white-ball formats versus Pakistan, England then play New Zealand in three ODIs and five T20s.

With interest in the women’s game growing, England Women will play at 14 venues around the country, including Edgbaston, Headingley, Chester-le-Street, the Kia Oval and Lord’s.



2024 England men’s home schedule

IT20 Series vs Pakistan

May 22: 1st T20 – Headingley, Leeds

May 25: 2nd T20 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 28: 3rd T20 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30: 4th T20 – The Kia Oval

Test Series vs West Indies

July 10-14: 1st Test – Lord’s, London

July 18-22: 2nd Test – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 26-30: 3rd Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Test Series vs Sri Lanka

Aug 21-25: 1st Test – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 29 – Sept 2: 2nd Test – Lord’s, London

Sept 6-10: 3rd Test – The Kia Oval

IT20 Series vs Australia

Sept 11: 1st T20 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Sept 13: 2nd T20 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sept 15: 3rd T20 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

ODI Series vs Australia

Sept 19: 1st ODI – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Sept 21: 2nd ODI – Headingley, Leeds

Sept 24: 3rd ODI – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Sept 27: 4th ODI – Lord’s, London

Sept 29: 5th ODI – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

2024 England women’s home schedule

IT20 series vs Pakistan

May 11: 1st T20 - Edgbaston

May 17: 2nd T20 - The County Ground, Northampton

May 19: 3rd T20 - Headingley

ODI series vs Pakistan

May 23: 1st ODI - The Incora County Ground, Derby

May 26: 2nd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 29: 3rd ODI - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

ODI series vs New Zealand

June 26: 1st ODI - Seat Unique Riverside

June 29: 2nd ODI - New Road, Worcester

July 3: 3rd ODI - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

IT20 Series vs New Zealand

July 6: 1st T20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd T20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: 3rd T20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: 4th T20 - The Kia Oval

July 17: 5th T20, Lord’s

