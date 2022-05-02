Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Health Care Conference

Stryker Corporation

Kalamazoo, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com .



