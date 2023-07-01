Strus and Vincent signing elsewhere. Where does Heat roster stand on Day 2 of free agency?

Miami Heat forward Max Strus (31) and point guard Gabe Vincent (2) motion to teammates during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Less than three weeks ago, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus started an NBA Finals game for the Miami Heat. Now, they’re off to new teams.

After Vincent agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers on the opening night of free agency Friday, a three-team sign-and-trade transaction was finalized Saturday that landed Strus with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald.

As undrafted success stories who got their first real NBA opportunity with the Heat, Vincent and Strus both played on minimum salaries of $1.8 million this past season. And they both earned big pay raises in free agency this year, as Vincent will sign a three-year contract worth $33 million with the Lakers and Strus will sign a four-year contract worth $63 million with the Cavaliers.

But the Heat didn’t lose Strus for nothing, getting back a trade exception that’s worth about $7.3 million and a future second-round pick from the Cavaliers in the sign-and-trade deal, according to a league source. The San Antonio Spurs acquired Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a Cavaliers second-round pick in the three-team transaction to facilitate Strus’ move to Cleveland.

Strus, 27, went undrafted out of DePaul in 2019 before earning a two-way contract from the Heat in the 2020 offseason and then being promoted to the Heat’s 15-man roster in the 2021 offseason. Along the way, Strus established himself as a quality NBA three-point shooter who also developed other areas of his game.

Strus spent the last three seasons with the Heat. He averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range in 187 regular-season games (49 starts) during his time with Miami.

This past regular season, Strus averaged career-highs in points (11.5 per game), rebounds (3.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) while shooting 41 percent from the field and 35 percent on seven three-point attempts per game in 80 appearances (33 starts). He turned in one of the best performances of his NBA career in the Heat’s play-in win over the Chicago Bulls on April 14 to clinch a playoff spot, scoring 31 points on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the victory.

Strus then started in each of the Heat’s 23 games during its playoff run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three-point range during this year’s playoffs.

Strus played in just two NBA regular-season games before joining the Heat.

While the Heat lost Strus and Vincent, it agreed to deals to bring back Josh Richardson for a second stint with the organization and retain forward Kevin Love on the first night of free agency, according to multiple league sources.

Richardson will sign a two-year-deal at the minimum worth about $5.9 million to return to the Heat. The contract includes a starting salary of $2.9 million and a player option in the second season.

Love will sign a two-year deal with a starting salary of about $3.7 million to stay with the Heat. The contract includes a player option in the second year, as the Heat used non-Bird rights to give Love a bit more than the minimum salary.

WHERE HEAT ROSTER STANDS

The Heat’s current salary-cap breakdown for next season now includes Jimmy Butler ($45.2 million), Bam Adebayo ($32.6 million), Kyle Lowry ($29.7 million), Tyler Herro ($27 million), Duncan Robinson ($18.2 million), Caleb Martin ($6.8 million), Love ($3.7 million), Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3.5 million), Nikola Jovic ($2.4 million), Richardson ($2 million cap hit despite higher actual salary), and Haywood Highsmith ($1.9 million nonguaranteed salary).

Not including cap holds, the Heat has about $175.5 million committed to salaries for 11 players, including “unlikely to be earned incentives” that raise Herro’s cap number for this upcoming season to $29.5 million.

With the 2023-24 salary cap set at $136 million, the luxury tax at $165.2 million, the first tax apron at $172.3 million and the second tax apron at $182.7 million, the Heat is well above the luxury-tax threshold and is close to crossing the newly instituted and punitive second apron with roster spots still to fill for next season.

The Heat entered free agency with full Bird rights for both Strus and Vincent, which allowed Miami to exceed the salary cap to re-sign them up to their maximum salary despite being over the cap. But bringing them back would have come at a price since the Heat is already deep into the tax.

With the Heat’s current payroll, signing Strus or Vincent to a contract with a starting salary of about $12 million would have cost the Heat more than $40 million because it would have added more than $30 million to the team’s tax bill.

The problem is the Heat doesn’t have cap space and does not currently have the full $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception to replace Strus and Vincent. The new CBA penalizes teams above the second apron, which Miami is on track to approach and possible exceed when it fills out its roster, by not allowing them to use a mid-level exception.

The Heat also isn’t in position to acquire an outside free agent through a sign-and-trade because such a move hard caps a team at $172 million — a line Miami is already beyond.

That leaves the Heat with only minimum contracts to offer outside free agents.

But the Heat has been able to shed some salary since free agency began, trading injured guard Victor Oladipo’s expiring $9.5 million salary into the Oklahoma City Thunder’s cap space. The Heat took nothing back in the deal but did send two second-round picks to the Thunder as part of a move that allowed Miami to open a roster spot, shed $9.5 million in salary and create a trade exception worth about $9.5 million.

The lottery protections remain on the 2025 first-round pick that the Heat owes to the Thunder, which means Miami is still currently only eligible to trade unprotected first-round selections in 2028 and 2030.

The Heat has already added two trade exceptions in the first few days of free agency — the $9.5 million trade exception acquired in the deal that sent Oladipo to the Thunder and the $7.3 million trade exception acquired in the sign-and-trade deal that sent Strus to the Cavaliers.

The Heat also has a third trade exception worth about $4.7 million that it acquired in the deal that sent center Dewayne Dedmon to the Spurs in February.

Trade exceptions, which are valid for one full year, allow teams to trade for a player whose salary fits or players whose salaries combine to fit into the exception without having to send back salary to match. Chunks of the exception can also be used to acquire different players split up between multiple trades.

Trade exceptions can’t be combined with a player or other exceptions to acquire a more expensive salary, with the Heat only able to absorb a player whose salary is equal to or lower than the single trade exception. The Heat could include a player in the deal, but the player doesn’t need to earn a specific salary to satisfy salary-cap rules to complete the trade because of the exception.

NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 21 players under contract in the offseason and preseason, a total that does not include those on summer league contracts. Rosters must be cut to a maximum total of 18 players (15 on standard contracts and three on two-way contracts) by the start of the regular season.

While negotiations were allowed to begin Friday evening, free agents can’t formally sign their new contracts until Thursday at noon.