Struggling Yankees promote OF Pereira, INF Peraza from Triple-A; activate LHP Rodón

NEW YORK (AP) — Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, the New York Yankees added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday.

New York also activated Carlos Rodón from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.

To make room for Pereira and Peraza, outfielder Billy McKinney was on the 10-day injured list with a lower back spasm and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Also, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, New York’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Scranton.

Pereira, the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is expected to play regularly in left field.

Since being promoted from Somerset to Triple-A last month, Pereira batted .312 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 31 games. At two levels this season, he is .300 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in 81 games.

Peraza made his major league debut last season and started at shortstop in Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston.

Peraza batted .173 in 19 games with the Yankees earlier this year. At Triple-A he is hitting .268 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs.

