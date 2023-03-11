Struggling renters in Canyon County & most of Idaho may get help. Here’s what’s happening

Struggling Idaho renters who live outside of Ada County may soon be able to receive emergency rental assistance again, after the state’s program ran out of funding at the beginning of the year.

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the agency that delivers the money, would be able to open its financial assistance program for renters again, if the Legislature allows, after the state ran out of funds at the end of December.

The association had to close applications for emergency rental assistance on Dec. 29, according to its website, because of increased demands that the existing funds could not keep up with.

The Legislature’s budget-writing committee on Friday passed a budget amendment proposed by the Gov. Brad Little to add $32 million in federal dollars to the rental assistance fund.

David Fulkerson, deputy administrator for the state’s Division of Financial Management, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that the rental assistance program gave out $38 million last year.

“The program demand is up, and this is the estimated amount to get the program closed out this year,” he said. “We’ve already distributed the whole $38 million. We have another $32 million cash on hand for the program that can be distributed this year.”

The measure would have to pass the House and Senate before the association can start the program again.

“We’re encouraged to see JFAC take this step today, but understand several steps remain,” said Ben Cushman, IHFA spokesperson, in an email. “We will continue to watch the process closely and are hopeful we will be able to provide assistance to those who need it in the future.”

The rental assistance program was authorized by Congress to help people with rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters are eligible if their income does not exceed 80% of the area median income, which is $47,150 for one person in Boise and $53,900 for two people.

The housing association accepts applications from renters on its website. Renters receive money based on their circumstances and the available funding. A household is eligible for up to 18 months of assistance.

The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities still has emergency rental assistance funds for renters in Ada County. IHFA’s program was the only funds available to renters outside of Ada County.

Jesse Tree, a nonprofit that provides one-time rental assistance, case management and eviction support in the Treasure Valley, in January saw twice as many Canyon County renters seeking assistance as Ada County residents, said Ali Rabe, executive director.

“Normally we see about double the amount of applicants from Ada County residents as we do from County County,” Rabe told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

Rabe, who also is a Democratic state senator from Boise, said the housing authority’s emergency rental funds may run out soon too. That would leave all Idahoans with just the IHFA funds until they run out.

“Until then at least, renters have a safety net,” she said.

The $32 million JFAC passed will be the last of the federal dollars available for rental assistance, said Tim Hibbard, a legislative budget analyst.

That worries Rabe, because Jesse Tree is still seeing high demand for help. Rents have increased by up to 40% since 2021, worsening the Treasure Valley’s affordable-housing problem. The median rent in Boise is $1,005 for a one-bedroom and 1,304 for a two-bedroom, according to Apartment List.

“Now you have half of renters in Idaho, which is 30% of Idaho’s population, living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, and if they temporarily lose their job or have a health care bill or a child care issue, they can get evicted,” she said.

An increase in evictions

According to a report by Jesse Tree, there were 805 evictions in Ada County last year, 239 more than in 2021; and 367 evictions in Canyon County, 54 more than in 2021.

These evictions happened “despite the availability of temporary federal rent assistance,” Jesse Tree wrote.

The nonprofit also found that 2% of landlords who evicted tenants in 2022 made up 29% of all the evictions. The top two property management companies to evict people evicted 116 tenants and 89 tenants, respectively, Jesse Tree said in a news release.

Jesse Tree’s case workers have helped mediate these evictions in court.

In the last three years, the nonprofit said, it has seen a 550% increase in demand for rental and eviction help. It has also seen increased rates of homelessness locally.

