Struggling Ramsgate bookshop's appeal seen by millions

The bookshop drew in customers from around the UK after an appeal on Twitter for support

Celebrities have come to the aid of the owner of an independent bookshop after she said she could not pay her bills.

Sapphire Bates, owner of Book Bodega in Ramsgate, posted online she needed £800 by Tuesday to pay bills, after a very quiet few months.

Her tweet has been viewed more than 3.2 million times, with messages of support from author Ian Rankin and Sue Perkins.

"It's been a very, very quiet winter, and we've not turned over a lot of money," Ms Bates said.

She told the BBC: "It's really been a struggle week to week to try and pay our bills."

She said the shops rent, bills from the wholesalers, staff costs and fuel bills were all due in the next few days.

Comedian Sue Perkins asked her followers on Twitter to support the bookshop.

If you were thinking of buying a book, then why not buy from this beautiful place; either in person or online xx https://t.co/pRX68aj6Ky — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 26, 2023

Crime writer Ian Rankin also tweeted his support for the bookshop.

Ms Bates later tweeted: "Thank you #Booktwitter for all your love and support."

She said she and her bookshop were "very, very grateful" for all the help.

