Struggling Ducks put a damper on couple's honeymoon



Sure, the Anaheim Ducks players are likely none too pleased that they have been losing a lot lately, but I can think of two people who are probably even more upset with their recent results.

Andrew Gladd and his wife are both massive fans of the team. For their honeymoon, the two decided to follow the club on its road trip through Canada.

What could go wrong following one of the coldest teams in the NHL throughout Canada during the most frigid time of year?

Well, apparently everything. Experiencing a high of 9 degrees Celsius and a low of minus 17 throughout their stops, the two took in as much warm weather as they did Anaheim Ducks wins.

Absolutely none.

This couple’s honeymoon surely didn’t go as planned. (Twitter // KentWareham)

The Ducks totalled just five goals during the four-game stretch in Canada, en route to losing every game during the pairing’s post-wedding trip.

The idea was great but it definitely could have gone better for the newly-weds.

Fear not, though. Coming to their rescue was TSN host James Duthie. After seeing what happened, the on-air personality arranged another, much warmer, Ducks-free getaway for the two.

Maybe by the time they get back from Wymara Resort Turks + Caicos, Anaheim will turn things around. But with only two wins in 2019, it’s not looking good.

