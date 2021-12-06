Struggling Canucks fire GM Jim Benning, head coach Travis Green: reports

VANCOUVER — The beleaguered Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired general manager Jim Benning.

Multiple outlets reported the news Sunday, hours after Sportsnet's Eliotte Friedman reported that the team had dismissed head coach Travis Green and hired Bruce Boudreau in his place.

A spokesperson for the Canucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reports follow another dismal performance Saturday where the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Canucks 4-1 in Vancouver, eliciting boos and chants of "fire Benning!"

Benning, 58, was known for some solid draft picks and questionable free-agent signings over his eight seasons as GM.

Vancouver is off to a rough start this year, falling to last spot in the Pacific Division with a 8-15-2 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press