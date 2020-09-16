Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the business in Africa industry "Struggling Airlines Might Try to Boost Business by Taking Advantage of the Growing African Markets"

Despite its ongoing struggles with poverty and epidemics, there is good news coming out of Africa these days. The US government is investing in e-commerce start-ups in Kenya and Uganda in an effort to boost self-sufficiency in those regions, according to an 11 September article in Quartz magazine.

Meanwhile, China has been accelerating their investment in Africa; the China National Offshore Oil Corporation is collaborating with the French oil firm Total to sink 500 wells and build the worlds longest heated oil pipeline.

Finally, struggling airlines might try to boost their business by taking advantage of the growing markets there; United Airlines announced on 8 September that they are adding service to South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

